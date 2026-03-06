‘This Is Even More Humiliating’: Marco Rubio Jumps Into the Mess After Trump Fires Kristi Noem — and His One Tweet Turns Her Awkward Exit Into a Full-Blown Embarrassment

When it rains, it pours seems a very accurate expression to apply to outgoing Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, who found out through a social media post that President Donald Trump had fired her after two days of disastrous testimony at a congressional hearing.

Making matters worse for an already embarrassed Noem, whose year-long tenure at DHS has been defined by one controversy after another, including the fatal shootings of two Americans during Trump’s hardline Minneapolis immigration crackdown and scrutiny over a $200 million ad campaign, Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to ease her transition into a new role within his team, only to deepen the humiliation.



Trump announced in a Thursday, March 5 post that Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin would replace Noem as DHS secretary, adding that the fired cabinet official would remain in the administration as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem bows her head during the benediction at the Assumption of Command Ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Rubio took to X a few hours later, thinking he was doing Noem a good turn by welcoming her to his team to work with an initiative that doesn’t even exist yet, but instead, he rubbed her nose in the demeaning fact that they are no longer equals and that he is now effectively her boss.

“I look forward to working with Kristi Noem as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas — our new security initiative comprised of 13 countries,” Rubio started his post, which included just two sentences.

“Kristi has achieved incredible results as Secretary of Homeland Security and will be a tremendous asset in our effort to promote security and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere,” he proclaimed.

Social media gleefully and immediately called out Rubio’s post for what it was: twisting the knife in even deeper. The post only fueled online laughter, as critics mocked the administration for trying to sell Trump’s hastily invented “Shield of the Americas” role as meaningful, a spin few seemed willing to buy.

“This is even more humiliating than just getting fired hahaha,” X poster Three Year Letterman quipped.

X user Wolf Krieger took a more serious approach in his response. “So let me get this straight. Homeland Barbie is fired for corruption, graft, lying to Congress, and sexual misconduct in office, and she gets reassigned with fanfare and welcome instead of investigated, arrested, and prosecuted? This is sick. You people are a joke.”

At first, it was unclear if the special envoy job with something called the “Shield of the Americas” that Noem was shifted to was even real, although in his termination post, Trump did say it’s a “new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

And there is a “Shield of the Americas” Summit scheduled for Saturday, March 7, which USA Today describes as a meeting between Trump administration officials and the leaders of a dozen Latin American countries to talk about ways to shore up U.S. leadership in conjunction with other nations in the Western Hemisphere.

And Noem is grateful she’s not going home to South Dakota just yet, thanking Trump and his cronies, Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for the opportunity.

“I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren,” Noem fawned in a post on X shortly after Trump fired her.

Former “ICE Barbie’s” post went viral with thousands of views and comments, and while plenty of users wished her well, others are delighted she’s out of DHS.

X user None took a more serious approach. “She was fukin fired! Trump just created that BS job to save face on him having to fire her. It’s no coincidence that after her 2 back to back HORRID congressional hearings she was fired the next day. I swear Maga is the dumbest cult in American history.”

Noem delivered a disastrous performance during a two-day congressional hearing where she was grilled by both Democrats and Republicans, embarrassing Trump enough to finally pull the trigger on her DHS termination.

She remains in office through the end of the month.