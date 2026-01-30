‘What? … The Magas Aren’t Lined Up to Fill the Theaters?’: Trump Tries to Save ‘Melania’ at the Last Minute — but One Overseas Issue Blows It Up

Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary is officially out, but the public response is less than stellar.

Ahead of its U.S. rollout on Jan. 30, ticket sales for “Melania” were already struggling, despite President Donald Trump‘s last-minute efforts to save the first lady’s film from flopping.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania” at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The 104-minute documentary is set to screen in more than 1,400 theaters across the United States, following a marketing campaign that has been unusually large for a nonfiction release. The presidential couple hosted a premier party at the Trump-Kennedy Center, where guests included rapper Nicki Minaj and dozens of members of Trump’s Cabinet, like Pete Hegseth, along with their wives.

Amazon MGM Studios paid roughly $40 million for the rights to the project and committed tens of millions more to promotion, betting that audiences would be drawn to a behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump’s return to the White House ahead of her husband’s second inauguration.

The film was expected to roll out in select international markets. However, South Africa, the first country to publicly pull the title from theaters, put a glitch in that plan.

According to South African outlet News 24, a local distributor reported that it would no longer proceed with a theatrical release, citing “recent developments” but offering no real explanation.

The country’s film regulator said it was unaware the movie had been withdrawn, and major theater chains reported being surprised by the sudden change as well.

That setback arrived just as the focus shifted inward, leaving a film built for global visibility struggling abroad while her husband pushed for stronger attention at home.

Trump did little to promote “Melania” as buzz built following the Dec. 2025 release of the trailer. He initially claimed it was a hot ticket, bragging about how everyone desperately wanted a ticket to see the film documenting the first 20 days of her leading up to Trump’s second inauguration.

This week, he held a private showing for approximately 70 friends at the White House on Jan. 24. Two days later, Trump took to X to claim, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!”

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!



Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026

Trump later took to his social media, writing, “Effective Immediately” the film will be mandatory for students from K-12 to college, calling it a “foundational moment in American history.” He also pledged to remove funding for any university who refuses to “teach this masterpiece.”

One Threads user wrote, “I almost spit out of coffee. I had to read it dramatically for Rob, emphasizing all the caps. Who’s Melanie? Movie day at school?”

Online, that enthusiasm was met with sharp reactions.

Commenting on Trump’s post on Facebook, one person wrote, “Trump wanted to remind Melania she wasn’t anything without him.”

Others were less focused on the marriage dynamic and more on the film itself. Seeming to answer why they would skip the documentary, one commenter wrote, “But I’ve seen ‘Pretty Woman’ already.”

As discourse spread, so did jokes about the movie’s reception.

“As a Variety reviewer so succinctly put it: ‘If you showed this movie in an airplane people would still walk out!’” another person wrote.

Others pointed to early ticket sales data circulating online.

“What….. the magas aren’t lined up to fill the theaters? I wonder why?” one user asked, while another homed in on the overseas decision: “Can they pull it from American theaters?”

A final comment distilled the mood: “Hope other countries follow suit.”

🎟️As Melania Trump's documentary #Melania is pulled from South Africa, and reports of slow uptake in the UK, I took a look at Irish ticket sales so far. In the two cinemas showing it in Dublin city, 13 tickets have been sold for its opening night on Friday pic.twitter.com/4wfhnEnDBO — Jack Quann (@jqbilbao) January 29, 2026

In the United States, ticket sales have been uneven. Listings reviewed at major theater chains show seats still widely available in several large markets, including California and New York.

At AMC Porter Ranch 9, on opening night, Jan. 30, its 7:05 pm show had only nine pre-sale tickets sold one day before its premiere, and its 10:05 pm show had only three.

In contrast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, some theaters in Republican-leaning states like Texas and Tennessee showed stronger demand, though no location reviewed appeared close to selling out.

At AMC Porter Ranch 9, the 10:05 p.m. opening-night show had just three pre-sale tickets sold one day before the premiere. (screenshot/ amc theaters website)

“Melania” is presented as more than a passion project. As an executive producer, the first lady holds creative control and profit-sharing rights, positioning the film as both a branding exercise and a revenue stream.

It also captured Melania’s preparations, private meetings, and transition back into public life for her second term as first lady. It was shot across Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and the White House, and includes appearances from President Trump and their son, Barron.

While the documentary is expected to move to streaming after its theatrical run, no release date for that phase has been announced.