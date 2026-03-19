‘Pathetic’: Trump Gets It Completely Wrong on Live TV — No One Dares Correct Him as the Room Turns Awkward After He Starts Passing Out Something Strange

Parade or setup, Donald Trump abruptly pivots in tone as he moves through a carefully arranged White House moment alongside Melania Trump.

The president finds himself in a very different kind of spotlight as he was surrounded by a crowd that feels unusually curated, exchanging smiles and small gestures that don’t quite match the tone he’s been carrying in recent weeks, raising quiet questions about whether this is simply a harmless display, a subtle warning, or something more deliberate playing out behind the polished surface.

Trump’s live TV moment unravels as viewers notice him and Melania passing out strange trinkets to Olympians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Weeks of sharper remarks aimed at athletes and rivals make the tone of this scene stand out. Surrounded by a crowd of women and children, he exchanges smiles and hands out small trinkets after recent weeks spent among Olympic gold medalists, where he has made pointed comments about sports and used the administration to mock rival teams, making the relaxed setting feel even more pronounced.

On his Truth Social, Trump bragged about being gifted a “prestigious” award from Kaillie Humphries, who claimed her sixth Olympic medal last month when the Canadian-born athlete took home a two-woman bobsled bronze medal with Jasmine Jones.

He nearly cried when she gave him her Order of Ikkos medal, a medallion given by an Olympic medalist to someone who inspired them to reach greatness. In a clip from that ceremony, Trump and first lady sat down to sign the Women’s History Month proclamation.

“Here you go, you champion. She’s won so much gold, she doesn’t know what to do with it,” Trump said. She didn’t correct him. Instead, she avoided eye contact, offering a tight nod that read more like an attempt to move things along than agreement.

Before anyone could linger on the comment, Trump reached for his signature presidential Sharpie, the oversized, thick black marker he’s known for, and began handing them out to Humphries and others nearby. The unexpected gesture shifted the energy instantly, giving guests something else to focus on as they accepted the markers with polite confusion. What might have been an awkward correction dissolved into a strange distraction, the room choosing silence over confrontation as the moment slipped past without anyone saying what everyone seemed to be thinking.

The odd part is that barely three minutes earlier, he had posed for photos with the Olympian while she held up her two medals — and she made a point to mention they were bronze. Somewhere in that short window between the photo op and the microphone, the detail seemed to disappear from Trump’s mind.

Trump delivered the line with the kind of delight that made it sound less like he was talking about her accomplishment and more as if he’d just discovered another shiny trinket to add to the growing collection of gold-plated flourishes he’s been splashing around the White House. For critics watching the clip, it felt like the medals had suddenly become just another piece of glitzy décor in Trump’s increasingly gaudy golden world.

One social media user noted, “Literally three minutes before, he posed with her and her two bronze medals. She made a point of saying they were bronze, and he can’t remember from that point to this one.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “Just say they are gold, that’s what I do with my gold painted Home Depot White House wall decor.” A third said, “LMAO.”

The internet had the field making fun of the entire scene, including the three blond women and three children standing behind Trump and Melania while they pass out black and white markers like party favors.

“Are they giving them all Sharpies??” one person asked, while another wondered, “What’s with the pens, this buffoon, just gets more and more pathetic every day Does he not realise or has he forgotten, he’s at war with Iran Shame on each and every one of them.”

Brady Tkachuk helped lead Team USA to gold in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, defeating Canada in overtime for its first title in the sport since 1980. Following the win, the White House TikTok account shared a viral video playfully mocking Canada, using footage of Brady and his brother Matthew from a 2025 NHL event.

“They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f–ks a lesson. Canada, we own you, little bro,” Brady is depicted saying in the video, which then leads into a montage of highlights from the Americans’ Olympic medal-winning match.

However, the audio of Brady’s voice was not real. A disclaimer below the TikTok post reads, “Contains AI-generated media,” but that clarifying message was not enough to prevent some viewers from being upset by derogatory remarks about America’s northern neighbor.

While speaking to the media on Feb. 26, Brady was asked about the White House fabricating his voice. The Ottawa Senators captain told reporters, “Well, it’s clearly fake, because it’s not my voice, not my lips moving. I’m not in control of any of those accounts. I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, I can’t do anything about it.”

When questioned if he liked the White House’s AI video, he repeated his previous sentiments by saying, “It’s not my voice, not what I was saying. So, yeah, I mean, I would never say that. That’s not who I am. So, yeah, I guess I don’t like that video.”

Hear from Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, and Travis Green ahead of tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings 📺 pic.twitter.com/VP6suK9teR — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 26, 2026

Tkachuk didn’t mention the Trump administration’s role in promoting fake quotes, but many on social media condemned the administration for misattributing false statements to him.

“The White House social media team [is] very unprofessional! Who hired them?!” wondered one person on X. Another poster suggested, “He should sue if they used his likeness without his permission.”

The pushback against Tkachuk’s tepid take continued on Facebook. One commenter wrote, “As captain of a Canadian team, I would go with something stronger than ‘I guess I don’t like that video.’”

Team USA captain Hilary Knight on the USA men’s hockey team’s phone call with Donald Trump. #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/0ze1D59KXm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 26, 2026

The USA women’s ice hockey team won gold by beating Canada in overtime. However, Trump upset many fans by dismissing their achievement during a call with the men’s team, which came off as disrespectful to the female players.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that… I do believe I’d probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited],” the POTUS jokingly stated on the call, which garnered laughs from the men in the locker room.

The women’s team ultimately got the last laugh, according to fans of the triumphant Olympians, by sharing a pre-victory gourmet meal with “The Devil Wears Prada” actor Stanley Tucci in Italy instead of having to eat cold fast food at the White House.