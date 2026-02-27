‘Can’t Stop Laughing’: Trump Tried to Shame Women’s Hockey Players — But a Brutal Side-by-Side Flipped the Script and Left Him Looking Exposed

President Donald Trump once again placed himself in the middle of an unnecessary gender war by purposely throwing shade at a group of women who successfully represented the United States overseas.

Both the American women’s and men’s ice hockey teams won gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, but what was meant to be a special moment for both squads was marred for some fans by Trump, 79, and his remarks after the respective victories and celebrations.

Trump’s cold celebration of the men’s Hockey team after their gold medal win fails to match the women’s Hockey team’s celebratory dinner weeks earlier. (Photos by Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images; usahockey/Instagram)

‘WTAF Make It Stop’: Trump Threatens Team After Stanley Cup Gift Disappoints — Then Things Turn Bizarre as Fans Notice Players Dressed Exactly Like Him

Trump-appointed FBI Director Kash Patel joined men’s Team USA’s locker room celebration in Milan on Feb. 22 after their Olympic win over Canada, partying with players before calling Trump to extend a White House and State of the Union invitation.

During that phone conversation, Trump commented about their female counterparts when he said, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. … I do believe I’d probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”

The president’s wisecrack did not sit well with women’s player Hilary Knight, who called it “sort of distasteful” during an interview on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” show.

Knight added, “And unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”

Fans now have jokes of their own after discovering how both the men’s and women’s teams celebrated after their big wins in a viral photo. Side-by-side images show the men’s team accepted Trump’s invitation to attend the State of the Union on Feb. 24. They later returned to the White House, where they were fed Trump’s favorite foods: cheeseburgers from McDonald’s. They drank bottled water and were given silverware set on silver plates.

However, that fast-food spread was lackluster compared to the pre-victory dining experience the women’s team had with actor and sports fanatic Stanley Tucci.

Before also overcoming Canada to win the gold in Italy earlier this month, Knight and her teammates sat down with “The Devil Wears Prada” actor for lunch at Ristorante Ratanà restaurant in Milan.

NBC Sports filmed Knight, along with four other teammates, chatting with Tucci as they ate risotto, appetizers, and drank red wine in images posted on Feb. 10 on the official USA Hockey Instagram account.

The women went on to win this year’s Olympic hockey tournament at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, marking the team’s third gold medal-winning run after victories in 1998 and 2018.

The US women's hockey team was treated to a gourmet meal by Stanley Tucci while the men's team was at the WH opening ketchup packets for their cold McDonald's fries 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6GbsKdjqgg — Covie (@covie_93) February 26, 2026

The difference in the menu choices served to the women’s team in Italy and the men’s team in America did not go unnoticed by people on social media. Side-by-side images of the two groups sprang up on X to highlight that stark contrast.

“Luxury on one side, ketchup packet hustle on the other. Classic,” read one reply to a tweet mocking the White House offering the men Mickey D’s. Another person wrote, “That’s the difference between tacky and classy.”

“See the difference between trash and class. Well done, Stanley Tucci!” exclaimed a like-minded individual.

The male hockey players were not let off the hook when one poster added, “Both teams got exactly the meal they deserved.”

Another said, “I just can’t stop laughing at these photos. All that reputational damage just to eat a cold McD’s buffet at a conference table under fluorescent lights, wearing their matching big boy sweaters and squeezing out the little ketchup packets.”

Knowing how much Trump loves McDonald’s and other drive-thru eateries, someone speculated that the White House dinner was actually a sneaky scheme by sarcastically tweeting, “It’s all part of a bigger plan. He orders more than what they will eat, and he eats all the leftovers.”

“Embarrassing, considering all the money he doesn’t hesitate to spend on sumptuous state dinners and parties,” stated a Trump critic. The critiques continued with another detractor posting, “It will never not be insane to me that he invites teams to the White House and serves them cold McDonald’s. Why?!”

During his first term as commander in chief, the 2018 College Football National Champions, the Clemson Tigers, attended a banquet featuring items from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

Trump’s reported daily routine of consuming burgers, fries, fried chicken, or other processed foods has fostered concern that the nearly 80-year-old grandfather has unhealthy eating habits.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States already has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition that can cause hyperpigmentation and chronic swelling of the lower limbs. Trump has repeatedly been photographed with bruises on his hands and bulging ankles since returning to the presidency in January 2025.