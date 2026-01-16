‘WTAF Make It Stop’: Trump Threatens Team After Stanley Cup Gift Disappoints — Then Things Turn Bizarre as Fans Notice Players Dressed Exactly Like Him

When a sports team skated into the White House on Thursday, they likely expected a standard championship celebration with President Donald Trump.

From the moment the team entered the East Room, the lineup of twenty-three men made a statement that was impossible to ignore during their visit.

As the team lined up to mark their 2025 Stanley Cup win, the visual began to carry more weight than the words. Standing shoulder to shoulder behind Trump, the moment read less like a celebration and more like a father flexing his authority over his sons.

Trump’s latest viral moment has viewers saying it looks like his team of mini-mes. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By the time Trump stepped forward to speak — leaning into language about strength and power — the image behind him had already set a tone of its own, one that lingered well beyond the applause. The Florida Panthers weren’t just dressed nicely— they were also oddly identical.

Picture a group of men dressed in navy suits, white dress shirts, and red ties. The scene looked less like a championship photo op and more like a synchronized audition for his mini-me

The players’ collective look mirrored Trump’s own signature uniform so closely that fans began joking they looked like his detail rather than his guests. In an era where nothing feels accidental, the matching looks raised eyebrows immediately. Whether intentional or not, the message landed loud and clear: this was not your average sports visit.

Trump on the Florida Panthers: "Good looking people. Young, beautiful people. I hate them. You hate standing here with all this power behind you. But I got power too. It's called the United States military. I don't care." pic.twitter.com/PfcarKdBNr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2026

“Why is the team all wearing the Trump uniform??” one person posted on X, perfectly capturing the moment when curiosity turned into collective side-eye. Screenshots from the event circulated within minutes, with users zooming in not on the Cup, but on the ties.

“How disgusting this team dressed like Trump. They should be banned from the hockey league,” another commenter added, as the wardrobe choice became a proxy war for bigger frustrations.

Others went for blunt disbelief instead.

“How embarrassing for them,” one person wrote, while another summed up the exhaustion many felt watching it all unfold: “Wtaf. Make it f—king stop.”

Inside the room, however, the energy was celebratory and unapologetic.

The Panthers presented Trump with two championship rings, a golden hockey stick, and a red jersey emblazoned with “47” and his name — a nod to his current term as the 47th president. Trump appeared genuinely delighted, lingering over the gifts and joking freely.

When star forward Matthew Tkachuk handed him the golden stick, according to Daily Mail, Trump laughed, before musing that, as president, he could probably just take it if he wanted.

He leaned fully into the moment, praising the Panthers for denying Canada the Stanley Cup — the Panthers won the series 4-2 over the Edmonton Oilers last June — and clearly enjoying the cross-border rivalry. Applause broke out as he noted the trophy was staying south of the border, though he briefly softened the jab by insisting America’s northern neighbor would be “just fine.” It was classic Trump: competitive first, gracious later.

Online, the jokes kept rolling. With the Panthers standing in near-perfect visual sync behind Trump, one user quipped, “He’s now having an identity crisis,” while another wondered aloud, “Surprised he didn’t claim the Stanley Cup as his own.”

I thought that was fake at first!! 🤣 😂 🤣 — Common Sense Tom (@MuskAlikesOne) January 15, 2026

By that point, the trophy itself felt almost incidental.

The timing only added to the absurdity. On this day, the president was charming, but just days earlier, Trump had gone viral for a heated exchange at a Ford plant in Michigan that ended with him flipping the middle finger at the heckler.

By the end of the afternoon, the Florida Panthers had done exactly what they came to do: smile, shake hands, and accept praise. What no one expected was that they would show up modeling the president from head to toe and possibly signaling a political message to their fans.