‘Wow…Look Under His Eye!’: Trump Tries to Humiliate Obama in Front of the World — Then Slips and Exposes the One Thing the White House Has Tried to Keep Hidden

President Donald Trump brought a foreign leader into the White House for what was supposed to be a controlled, on-message moment — but once again, something he’s been quietly trying to keep out of view threatened to steal the spotlight.

Since last October, that lingering visual distraction has had a way of surfacing at the worst possible times, especially during slow, deliberate walks or extended press appearances. After his diagnosis last July, it’s become an uninvited co-star in carefully staged moments — showing up just enough to pull attention away and fuel fresh whispers every time cameras linger a second too long.

Doubters question White House reports that President Donald Trump is in great shape after close-ups of his feet go viral. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Couldn’t Get Over Those Cankles?’: Donald Trump’s Golf Outing with Granddaughter Kai Turns Heads, But It’s His Footwear That Stole the Show

March 17 was no different, when the 79-year-old sat down in his chair next to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office. Trump pivoted mid-rant to take another swipe at Barack Obama, attempting to revive his long-running complaints about the Winston Churchill bust, but the moment didn’t land the way he likely intended.

Instead of shifting the narrative, he inadvertently turned his body to the side — and with no carefully placed prop to block the view this time, the cameras caught what the White House has quietly tried to conceal.



In previous appearances, a strategically placed model plane sat on the table, subtly shielding his lower half from certain angles. But in this instance, that visual buffer was missing, and as he leaned and gestured, his ankles were fully on display, instantly drawing attention online. What was meant to be a deflection quickly became the focal point, with critics pointing out that in trying to throw Obama under the bus, Trump ended up exposing the very detail aides have worked to keep out of sight: his cankles.

Video shows Trump sitting on the edge of his chair, his body turned to the left, with his pant leg rising.

Brutal close-ups of Trump’s feet and ankles, as well as those of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, whose ankles of both were visibly smaller than the president’s, shared by the Daily Beast made the optics even worse.

BREAKING : Donald Trump got humiliated publicly on camera



Trump was criticising Kier Starmer 🇬🇧 for not supporting US in the war against Iran



Ireland 🇮🇪 Prime Minister didn't hold back and said "Starmer is an earnest person who gets to work with very nicely if you have… pic.twitter.com/uOJSE86E1s — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 17, 2026

The outlet noted that, “The president’s black socks ballooned into a light bulb-like silhouette.”

One social media user on Threads was so taken aback by the twice-impeached president’s swollen ankles that they asked, “Is he wearing his shoes on the wrong feet?”

Another wondered how Trump gets around with such an obvious obstacle, asking, “Bro, how can one walk like that? That looks painful.” A third joked, “Look under his eyes! The cankles are rising!”

The backlash rolled over into the secretary of state and vice president, who were among several staff members to whom Trump gifted several pairs of Florsheim dress shoes.

These same shoes from Florsheim — the 132-year-old brand under the Weyco Group alongside Bogs and Nunn Bush — are now at the center of a bigger fight, as the company takes legal action against the administration over tariffs tied to Trump’s policies.

Weyco filed its lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade in December against the administration over tariffs tied to Trump’s policies. The lawsuit was exposed in various articles last week, around the same time as an image of Rubio wearing the shoes, even though they were clearly too big for him, since his boss allegedly guessed the size of his administration’s feet.

A photo making the rounds shows a glaring gap at the back of Rubio’s shoe — the kind of extra room Trump rarely seems to have — and that one tiny detail has people joking a little switch might do everyone a favor.

“Why doesn’t he trade out with Rubio? Those shoes seem roomy asf,” one person wrote.

Trump’s cankles turned into a drag fest when prominent left-leaning commentator and host Jennifer Welch appeared on the “Choice Words with Samantha Bee” on March 12.

Host Samantha Bee has been critical of Trump and his administration since his first term in 2018, when she was a 12-year correspondent on “The Daily Show.”

During a discussion about politics and problems with “strongman,” Welch didn’t mince words while talking about the president playing golf on the same weekend he ordered airstrikes in Iran on Feb. 28.

“The strongman is frail,” she told Bee of Trump’s postering, dictator-like actions and toxic masculinity. “The strongman has cankles the size of the biggest NFL linebacker’s thighs…. The strongman has to wear makeup all over his hands because they’re all bruised. The strongman has a droopy lip.”

Welch wasn’t done yet, suggesting, “Clearly, he’s had some sort of stroke.” She added, “The strongman wears a full face of makeup and seems to be far more interested in his interior design projects, and that old queen blares ‘Phantom of the Opera’ all the time in the Oval Office.”

Trump has yet to respond to Welch’s comments or to commentary about his cankles during his speech, but if he does, he’s sure to go scorched-earth on Truth Social, where he has weekly meltdowns.