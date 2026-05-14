‘Not the Man I Voted for’: Trump’s Unhinged South Lawn Confession Just Torched Every Promise He Ever Made to MAGA, and the Regret Hitting His Own Base Right Now Is Absolutely Savage

President Donald Trump says Americans should accept economic strain if it serves national security, whether it involves trade wars, tariffs, or military action overseas.

But standing on the South Lawn before departing for China on Tuesday, Trump delivered one of the most politically risky versions of that message yet, openly stating that the financial pain hitting Americans during the Iran war is not even a consideration in his current policy toward Tehran.



DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the 18th green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

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With inflation climbing, gas prices surging, and the war’s cost ballooning by the week, Trump’s boldness instantly cut against years of campaign promises centered on protecting household finances and lowering costs for working families.

“When you’re negotiating with Iran, Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?” a reporter asked Trump before his departure.

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“Not even a little bit,” the president responded. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody.”

The remarks landed at the intersection of a widening conflict in the Middle East with no clear diplomatic breakthrough and growing public frustration over the economic fallout at home. Critics seized on Trump’s wording as an admission that voters’ struggles are secondary to his geopolitical priorities, while supporters defended the comments as proof that the president is focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons regardless of the political consequences.

A reporter pressed Trump again on whether he was truly brushing off the economic strain facing Americans.

“The most important thing by far, including whether our stock market, which by the way is at an all-time high, but including whether our stock market goes up or down a little bit, the most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Every American understands,” he added.

Online reaction to Trump’s latest comments was sharply divided.

“And in every Democratic midterm ad it goes,” Meidastouch wrote on its official X account.

Trump aired his take as new economic data showed inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent annually in April, the highest level since May 2023, while gasoline prices jumped 28.4 percent from a year earlier as instability in the Middle East disrupted oil markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. AAA reported the national average price for gas had climbed to $4.50 per gallon this week.

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Polling also suggests many Americans are increasingly blaming the administration for the rising costs. A CNN poll found 77 percent of respondents said Trump’s policies had increased the cost of living in their communities, while 75 percent said the Iran war had negatively affected their personal finances.

Meanwhile, the administration’s diplomatic efforts with Iran appeared to be deteriorating further. Trump said Monday that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was on “massive life support” after rejecting Iran’s latest counterproposal on nuclear talks. Iranian parliamentary leaders responded Tuesday by warning the country’s military was prepared to “teach a lesson” to any aggressor.

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At the same time, the Pentagon disclosed that the cost of the war has climbed to roughly $29 billion in just 11 weeks, though outside analysts and officials familiar with internal assessments have suggested the real figure may already be far higher once destroyed equipment and broader operational losses are included.

During congressional testimony Tuesday, Pentagon comptroller Jay Hurst said the rising cost reflected “updated repair and replacement of equipment costs and also just general operational costs.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth repeatedly declined to say how much additional emergency funding the administration would seek from Congress.

“What is the cost of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon?” Hegseth responded when lawmakers pressed him on the financial burden. “And the fact that this president has been willing to make a historic and courageous choice to confront that — it comes with costs.”

The administration has continued arguing that the economic consequences are justified because of the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump himself has repeatedly pointed to stock market gains as evidence that investors ultimately support the war effort despite inflation and energy spikes.

“I assumed the market would be down 25%, and that was worth it to get rid of lunatics that would have nuclear weapons that can wipe out countries with the push of a button. You can’t do that, so I had to do it,” Trump said at a White House event last week. “But the amazing thing” is that “the market’s at new highs despite all of it,” he added.

Trump on Iran War:



Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal?



Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation pic.twitter.com/TJ94pGpqD8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Americans React to Trump Saying He Does Not Think About Their Financial Situation

Online, some Trump supporters defended the president’s remarks as a necessary prioritization of national security over short-term economic concerns.

“Doesn’t any Dem understand short-term pain for long-term gain? I guess they prefer to promise Utopia, which they can’t deliver. We have nations that want to crush us, and if we don’t stop them, we’ll have short-term gains and long-term pain. I prefer Trump’s way and trust his judgment.”

Others saw Trump’s comments as politically damaging.

“You can’t twist that statement into something acceptable. Trump has made it clear that Americans are not his priority. The promises he made for 4 years to get the vote are not the priority either.”

Others suggested Trump supporters needed to get real about a worsening situation.

“At least today he was sincere for once. MAGA friends? Yall still out there ready to eat stones just to keep pleasing your guy? How much more of this before it finally hits you?”

Another added: “I am speechless. I can’t believe he just said this and I listened to this twice. Unacceptable.”

Some of his MAGA supporters also aired their disappointment with the president’s remarks.

“This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can’t even recognize him anymore,” MAGA influencer, Eric Spracklen, wrote. “An absolutely disgusting betrayal.”

“MAGA boomers please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU,” Spracklen added.

The White House has simultaneously tried to quiet voter frustration over fuel costs by floating a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax, though analysts estimate even a four-month pause would cost the government another $11.5 billion in lost revenue at a time when federal debt already exceeds $31 trillion.

Economists warn that the financial consequences of the Iran conflict could linger for years through higher defense spending, veterans’ disability costs, rebuilding aid for Middle East allies, and slower economic growth at home.

Harvard public finance expert Linda Bilmes has estimated the long-term burden on U.S. taxpayers could eventually reach $1 trillion, while University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers pointed to Federal Reserve-linked estimates suggesting the broader geopolitical fallout could cost the economy roughly $200 billion and eliminate up to a million jobs within a year.

“The conflict in Iran isn’t costing tens of billions – it’s costing hundreds of billions, and very possibly trillions,” Wolfers said, according to Dow Jones.