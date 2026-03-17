‘Cowardice with a Spray Tan’: Trump Trashes Top Official Who Walks Out Over Iran War — Then His Own Defense Accidentally Exposes the Blunder He Can’t Take Back

In an apparent effort to dodge embarrassment, President Donald Trump avoided accountability Tuesday when asked about the resignation of a top official.

Trump was questioned about the controversial move by the director of the National Counterterrorism Center during a meeting with a top Irish official, and he seemed to brush off its significance.

US President Donald Trump looks on during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Kent not only announced that he was stepping down from the position but was leaving in protest of the Iran war.

When asked, Trump slammed Kent for failing at the very job he nominated him for, inadvertently exposing his own judgment in choosing an official he once praised

“I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security. I didn’t know him well,” Trump told reporters.

Reporter: Your director of national counterterrorism, Joe Kent, he just resigned today. He said he can't support your conflict with Iran.



Trump: I always thought he was a nice guy but I always thought he was weak on security. I didn't know him well. pic.twitter.com/DOZFw91rhu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

Kent posted his resignation letter on X Tuesday, saying he could not support the conflict with Iran and that it was driven not by a threat but by Trump’s desire to do Israel’s bidding.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent said in a post.

However, Trump adamantly dismissed those claims that same afternoon.

“It’s good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat.. When somebody is working with us that says they didn’t think Iran was a threat—we don’t want those people. They’re not smart people,” Trump added.

Trump on Joe Kent: It’s good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat.. When somebody is working with us that says they didn't think Iran was a threat—we don't want those people. They’re not smart people. pic.twitter.com/DWtx1WAEbX — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

A longtime intelligence operative, Kent spent years working in conflict zones and advising U.S. military operations on counterterrorism. He was appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center in 2025, following a glowing review from Trump

“Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” Trump wrote in a February 2025 Truth Social post. “ Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World.”

Back in 2022, Trump sang Kent’s praises while speaking to a crowd at Mar-a-lago, taking credit for launching his political career. The president said he noticed Kent had something “special” after he met him at the Dover Air Force base waiting for the dignified transfer of his wife’s body, who died in combat.

“This guy’s great. I like him,” Trump said.

The contrast between Trump’s past praise and his sudden dismissal did not go unnoticed online. Trump critics quickly called out the hypocrisy and mocked the full-circle moment.

“The internet never forgets,” one X user wrote. “Ha, this is not the 1st time he played “stupid” (again) and insulted one of “his” nominees! What a douf!!!” Another critic chimed in.

“He always throws his people under the bus when they go against him. This reveals a lot about who he is,” one person summed it up.