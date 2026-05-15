‘He Doesn’t Even Understand’: Xi Made Trump Look Like a Complete Fool to His Face and Smiled — Fans Who Zoomed In on the Video Are Losing It

President Donald Trump made an epic visit to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing, and cameras followed his every move.

Trump flew in for a two-day visit for a summit, and Xi left Trump hanging at the airport.

The Chinese Vice President was sent to greet him, instead.

In what appeared to be a moment of retaliation, the U.S. president tried to assert his dominance with his signature power handshake.

However, Trump failed miserably as Xi treated him like an uninvited family member who popped up at his front door.

American President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (Photo by @whitehouse/Instagram)

But another recently discovered moment has the public drawing comparisons between Xi’s greeting with Trump and other presidents.

The former reality TV star was infamously roasted and toasted at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner by former President Barack Obama. The best part about it was that Trump was sitting in the audience as it happened.

Some believe he’s obsessed with Obama, whom he spends hours posting about on social media as he compares their presidencies.

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Trump was greeted at the airport by China’s Vice President Han Zheng, a military band, and a few hundred little people waving flags.

A video was also shared on Threads of him being welcomed by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by a very thin crowd of waving children.

The visual was almost unbelievable, as online sleuths suspected China deliberately trolled Trump with his childlike welcome.

Obama supporters compared Trump’s greeting to the former president’s visit back in 2014.

The visual contrast is quite striking. President Xi rolled out a big red carpet for Obama. Upon arrival, the duo walked past a massive number of military personnel, and Trump’s welcome looks piddly in comparison.

A clip of the president’s welcome was shared on Threads with the caption, “IDGAF what anyone says. This is epic A+ trolling by China.”

Another user replied with a picture of Obama’s welcome in China when he was the commander in chief with the caption, “This tracks.”

The images prompted others to weigh in online, and Trump was not treated kindly as people noted the stark contrast in the two presidents’ receptions.

“Oh dang. There’s a big difference,” wrote one user. “This video vs Obama being greeted by their military is a stark contrast. I believe it is trolling,” another user agreed.

Another user shared images of Trump’s airport arrival compared to Obama’s airport arrival in China.

Trump had several young people lined up along a red carpet, while Obama had the country’s military lining the red carpet. One user who claimed Trump received the “same thing” was quickly rebuffed by the user who posted with the caption, “Nope. Just got trolled.”

Another user noted that Trump didn’t even realize he was being trolled by the reception he received in China.

“He doesn’t even understand that he was being disrespected. lol. High-level Troll,” said one person. Two other social media users agreed, “Wow. This is an extreme level of trolling” and “This is chess not checkers…”

According to tradition, the vice president of China, not the president, greets officials at the airport upon arrival. However, the visual of Trump’s reception does seem to indicate just a wee bit of shade on China’s part.