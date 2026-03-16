‘Absolutely Mind Blowing’: Trump Throws His Cabinet Into Chaos, Makes Wild Threat as Leavitt Tries to Fight Back — Then Hegseth’s On-Camera Meltdown Sends It Off the Rails

Inside the White House, a familiar pattern is playing out again: bad headlines pile up, the press refuses to echo the victory lap President Donald Trump wants to hear, and the administration’s response quickly spirals from frustration into open combat with the media.

That dynamic exploded again this week as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Trump lashed out at coverage questioning his strategy and made veiled threats. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to fight back, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed the spectacle even further with a visibly angry on-camera tirade.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The chaos comes at a sensitive moment for the administration. Trump has repeatedly claimed the confrontation with Iran is already under control, even as new reporting continues to raise uncomfortable questions about whether the White House was fully prepared for the possibility that Tehran would choke off one of the most critical oil routes in the world.

Roughly one-fifth of the planet’s oil supply passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s southern coast. Any disruption there can ripple instantly through global energy markets.

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But rather than address the growing scrutiny, Trump turned his anger on the people reporting it.

The president erupted over a report describing damage to U.S. military refueling aircraft during the conflict, accusing news organizations of spreading Iranian propaganda and suggesting journalists themselves should face punishment.

“The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening, threatening punishment for the outlets that reported it.

He insisted Iran was being “decimated” and accused what he calls the “Radical Leftwing Press” of deliberately pushing false narratives to make him look weak.

Trump even praised Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr for examining the broadcast licenses of networks he claims are biased against him.

“I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr… looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations,” Trump wrote.

The outburst reflected a deeper frustration building inside the administration as questions continue mounting about the consequences and preparedness for the war.

Those tensions boiled over after a CNN report citing national security officials suggested the White House may not have fully anticipated Iran’s ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after U.S. strikes, a claim the administration quickly tried to crush.

Leavitt jumped into the fight first on Friday morning. In a lengthy post on X, she blasted the report as “100% FAKE NEWS,” accusing CNN of relying on anonymous sources and misrepresenting classified briefings.

She insisted American military planners had long anticipated the possibility that Iran might attempt to disrupt shipping through the strait and argued that such contingencies were built into the strategy before the launch of “Operation Epic Fury.”

Calling the suggestion that the administration was unprepared “PREPOSTEROUS,” Leavitt accused the press of working overtime to undermine Trump.

“The Fake News is working overtime to discredit President Trump, his Administration, and our U.S. Military,” she wrote.

This story is 100% FAKE NEWS.



CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous “sources familiar with discussions.”



This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent… pic.twitter.com/IchmwpDnO7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

The network later updated its story with a clarification that officials had briefed lawmakers on long-standing contingency plans, though some sources said those briefings did not outline immediate solutions. CNN said it stood by its reporting — and the administration’s aggressive defense quickly triggered its own backlash online.

Critics argued that the explanation only raised new questions about the Trump’s administration’s planning.

One reaction bluntly pointed out, “The problem is, you all are famous now for lying, and it is now expected of you all. Not sure if you all have ever read the story of the boy who cried wolf, but you should.”

Another response pointed out a glaring contradiction, “You do understand this makes it worse, right?” the user wrote. “If you actually did foresee Iran being able to cut off 20% of the world’s oil and you still went ahead with this war without even filling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve first… that’s not the defense you think it is.”

But the most uncomfortable moment for the administration came when Hegseth stepped in.

Speaking at the Pentagon on Friday, the defense secretary delivered an angry, two-minute broadside against the CNN report, dismissing it as “more fake news” and accusing journalists of rooting for American failure.

“No quarter, no mercy for our enemies,” Hegseth said. “Yet some in the press just can’t stop.” He insisted the report was “patently ridiculous” and accused journalists of twisting partial information.

“CNN doesn’t think we thought of that,” he said. “It’s a fundamentally unserious report.”

At one point Hegseth even took a swipe at the network’s future ownership, saying: “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

Pete Hegsethstein is having a brain meltdown. “You’re making the President look bad. You’re making our military look like the bad guys”. The America press is actually reporting the truth on this war crime in Iran — ICEMAN (@IceColdKazansky) March 15, 2026

The angry defense did little to calm the situation. Instead, the tense exchange quickly went viral online, with critics mocking Hegseth’s combative tone and questioning why the administration appeared so rattled by reporting about the conflict.

“The brave men and women aren’t the problem. It’s the pieces of sh-t like you that send them off to die and kill for Israel that’s the problem,” one critic blasted.

Other posts mocked Hegseth’s combative briefing. “Pete Hegseth is having a brain meltdown.” Another added, His sneering demeanor about being in a country with a free press. They’re not criticizing the military. They’re criticizing YOU. It’s your ineffective and incompetent use of it.”

“Pete Hegseth is becoming the face of the Iran war,” another critic wrote. “And not in a good way. The fact that he’s the Secretary of State for War is absolutely mind blowing.”

But the tensions inside Washington are only part of the problem.

At the same time Trump has been battling the press, he has also been urging foreign governments to send naval forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

So far, the response has been far cooler than the president suggested.

BREAKING: A video of Mark Carney is now going viral:



"The United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting allies, including Canada."



America under Trump has officially lost its role in the world.



pic.twitter.com/KLyagjuPGA https://t.co/AG8rygAMIT — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 16, 2026

Trump warned that countries benefiting from oil shipments through the strait should help defend it, telling the Financial Times that a lack of support could be “very bad for the future of NATO.” He also suggested China should help police the waterway because of its reliance on oil flowing through the region.

But several allies have already ruled out sending ships. Germany, Spain and Italy have indicated they will not participate, while Australia said it has no plans to deploy vessels. Britain and Denmark said they would consider possible options but stressed the need to avoid escalation.

The result is a growing gap between Trump’s demands and the willingness of other countries to get involved, leaving the administration increasingly on its own as the conflict deepens.