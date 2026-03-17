‘Absolutely Ridiculous!!’: Trump Hit With One Iran Question He Didn’t See Coming — Tries to Play It Cool, Starts Spiraling Mid-Answer and Just Starts Saying Things He Shouldn’t

President Donald Trump appeared firmly in command of the room as he welcomed Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, steering the Oval Office exchange in his own familiar, freewheeling style — loose, unpredictable, but still unmistakably his show.

But that command didn’t hold.

When a question cut into a sensitive pressure point — the sudden resignation of a top national security official amid growing scrutiny over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict — Trump’s tone began to slip, exposing cracks in a narrative the White House has struggled to keep steady.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Pressed on the controversial exit of the National Counterterrorism Center director, Trump brushed off the significance of the move, sidestepping the implications even as the timing raised fresh questions about internal instability at a moment when tensions tied to Iran are already under a microscope.

Joe Kent not only announced that he was stepping down from the position but was leaving in protest of the Iran war.

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When asked, Trump slammed Kent for failing at the very job he nominated him for, inadvertently exposing his own judgment in choosing an official he once praised

“I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security. I didn’t know him well,” Trump told reporters as he contradicted himself.

Kent posted his resignation letter on X Tuesday, saying he could not support the conflict with Iran and that it was driven not by a threat but by Trump’s desire to do Israel’s bidding.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent said in a post.

However, Trump adamantly dismissed those claims that same afternoon.

“It’s good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat.. When somebody is working with us that says they didn’t think Iran was a threat—we don’t want those people. They’re not smart people,” Trump added.

For over two minutes, Trump rambled, veering off into a familiar grievance about former President Barack Obama’s Iran deal, claiming it amounted to hundreds of millions in “ransom money.”

“If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrible deal that he made, the Iran nuclear deal, you would have had a nuclear war four years ago,” Trump continued. “You would have had nuclear holocaust, and you would have had it again if we didn’t bomb the site.”

But it was the shift in Trump’s framing, from past praise of Kent to a sudden dismissal, that didn’t go unnoticed. Online, critics quickly seized on the reversal, pointing to the contradiction and mocking what they described as a full-circle moment that undercut Trump’s attempt to control the narrative.

“The internet never forgets,” one X user wrote. “Ha, this is not the 1st time he played “stupid” (again) and insulted one of “his” nominees! What a douf!!!” Another critic chimed in.

“He always throws his people under the bus when they go against him. This reveals a lot about who he is,” one person summed it up.

Political activist BrooklynDad asked, “This absolute moron says he didn’t know recently-resigned Joe Kent (the counter terrorism Director), but he “always thought he was weak on security.” REALLY? THEN WHY DID YOU HIRE HIM?”

But Karen Williz captured the frustration spreading across social media best, “ooooo is everyone listening???? He literally said “I ALWAYS THOUGHT he is weak on security”. But yet HE HIRED HIM TO BE IN CHARGE OF COUNTER TERRORISM!!! What does that say about Trump that even though he ALWAYS THOUGHT he was weak on security he still put him in that very important post. Why does NO ONE CALL HIM OUT TO HIS FACE on things like this?!??! This is absolutely ridiculous!!”

A longtime intelligence operative, Kent spent years working in conflict zones and advising U.S. military operations on counterterrorism. He was appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center in 2025, following a glowing review from Trump.

And the replacement will be a Wendy's manager or Auto parts owner. — Audrey (@Audrey74278653) March 17, 2026

“Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” Trump wrote in a February 2025 Truth Social post. “ Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World.”

Back in 2022, Trump sang Kent’s praises while speaking to a crowd at Mar-a-lago, taking credit for launching his political career. The president said he noticed Kent had something “special” after he met him at the Dover Air Force base waiting for the dignified transfer of his wife’s body, who died in combat.

“This guy’s great. I like him,” Trump said.