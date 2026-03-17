‘He Has Lost His Mind!’: Trump Walks Right Into a Reporter’s Trap, Never Realizes His Desperation Is Being Used Against Him — and What Comes Out Next Turns the Room Against Him

At this point in President Donald Trump’s second term, most critics aren’t willing to believe a word that comes out of his mouth. But his latest claim on Monday about the Iran war stirred even more skepticism — the kind that makes people wonder if he’s simply spinning tall tales to give himself more credibility.

But his latest fable only grew more obvious the longer he kept talking.

As Trump tried to hold together a consistent narrative around his decision to go bombs-away on Iran, online observers took aim at the gaps in his story, asking whether Trump has been conferring with himself in a mirror after he invoked unnamed figures and unverifiable conversations.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida. President Trump returned to Washington D.C. on Sunday following a weekend trip to Florida. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The exchange unfolded Monday when an unexpected ally, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, put Trump on the spot, pressing him on his earlier claim that a former commander in chief had confided envy over not being the one to start the war.

Was it George W. Bush? “No,” Trump replied.

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Was it Bill Clinton? Trump hesitated, saying, “I don’t want to say. I don’t want to say. Because …” Doocy cut in and floated Barack Obama, but Trump declined to name anyone, instead describing “a member of a party” who was gripped by “Trump derangement syndrome.”

He added that it was “somebody that happens to like me, and I like that person, who’s a smart person,” and insisting that person told him, “I wish I did it,” in reference to bombing Iran.

Still, he refused to identify who it was, saying, “I dont want to get into who. I don’t want to get them into trouble,” before trailing off with, “Maybe, hey, You know what, I think you probably know. You know what’s interesting, and maybe he’d be proud, I can even ask him that: ‘would you like me to reveal your name?’…”

The answers did little to clarify the claim. Instead, they raised a more immediate question: who exactly was Trump talking about?

Doocy had already run through the list of living former presidents when he said he could probably guess the name — and Trump agreed. The moment lingered just long enough to leave some wondering whether Doocy was in on the joke or letting it play out on Trump in real time.

Even as uneasy laughter rippled through the room — online, the reaction was far less forgiving.

“He is absolutely lying,” one observer said.

Another said Trump was referring to his first term: “It was 45. He was taking to himself.”

“This man clearly has dementia. Its painful to watch,” someone added. Some responses took a more personal turn, reflecting concern rather than outright anger.

“I’m actually feeling compassion for him. He reminds me of my dad when he was suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

Others focused on the narrowing list of possible figures Trump could have been referencing, noting his own comments about the mystery president being someone who likes him. “He said it’s not W. He said it’s someone who likes him…none of the other 3 like him.”

As the speculation grew, so did the criticism. “He has lost his mind!”

A few attempted to reconcile the claim by suggesting Trump may not have been referring to a U.S. president at all.

“He didn’t specify a former American President. Most likely a former authoritarian third world ex President.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had made similar remarks while defending his decision to bomb Iran, portraying himself as the only president willing to act.

“We Should’ve done it a long time ago, would have been a lot easier,” Trump said. “There’s no president that wanted to do it. And yet every president knew; I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually. A past president, former president. He said, ‘I wish I did it. I wish I did,’ but they didn’t do it. I’m doing it.”

When pressed on who it was, Trump again refused to identify the person.

“Which president?” reporters beckoned.

“I can’t tell you that. I don’t want to embarrass him. It would be very bad for his career, even though he’s got no career left.”

Both episodes drew scrutiny and captured a broader problem now shadowing Trump as he tries to frame the Iran conflict as a decisive win. With pressure mounting at home and skepticism growing abroad, Trump has doubled down on sweeping claims to defend his actions.

Trump has been working to rally support for his handling of the Iran conflict, particularly as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have raised the price of oil and restricted trade and travel, creating havoc for the global economy. His comments appeared aimed at reinforcing a message that previous presidents lacked the will to act, casting his decision as both overdue and necessary.

NBC News reported that aides and sources tied to all four living former presidents denied any such conversation took place. A representative for George W. Bush said “they haven’t been in touch.” An aide to Bill Clinton said Trump was not referring to him. An aide to Barack Obama said there had been “no recent conversations,” and a source familiar with the matter said the claim did not involve Joe Biden.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the denials.