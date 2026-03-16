‘Watch Out, Melania’: Trump Ally Leaves Millionaire Husband and Relocates in Shock Move That Lands Her Closer to Trump

One of Donald Trump’s most recognizable defenders just added a new title to her résumé.

Trump ally Alina Habba has been under a cloud since a judge ruled last year that she had acted unlawfully in a high-profile case. In the months since, Habba has quietly made a series of changes, including updating legal filings and a bold move that has folks warning his wife, Melania, to watch out.

The shift has raised eyebrows among critics who say the timing suggests she is keeping herself firmly within Trump’s orbit even as the fallout from that ruling lingers.

Alina Habba’s quiet divorce and move near Mar-a-Lago sparked online speculation about her proximity to Donald Trump and renewed chatter about his history with women. (Photos: by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images; Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

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Habba, 41, is facing a new reality after the public learned she quietly ditched her millionaire husband, Gregg Reuben. He is the founder of the New York City parking management company Centerpark.

Court filings show she quietly filed for divorce in New Jersey Superior Court, bringing their five-year marriage to an end. Sources familiar with the situation said the separation had been developing for some time and described the breakup as amicable.

The Jersey attorney made headlines in 2024 when she said she would rather be “pretty” than smart, and she recently had many on social media rolling their eyes after flubbing a diss at former vice president Kamala Harris, who attended the funeral of the late civil rights icon Jesse Jackson.

Reporter: Alina Habba says she’s stepping down after the court disqualified her



Trump: She’s not disqualified. You got a blue slip thing that’s horrible. The Republicans should be ashamed of themselves… If I put up George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to be U.S. Attorney in… pic.twitter.com/nLXQRqUOt0 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2025

One person close to the situation told the Daily Mail that Habba is “a star in her own right,” suggesting that her rising political profile may have created challenges in the relationship. Habba, who shares two children with her first husband Matthew Eyet, did not have children with Reuben.

Her career took off after she met Trump at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. She gained attention during the 2024 campaign for her fiery speeches and television appearances, later serving briefly as counselor to the president before taking a role as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

But it was her decision to buy a home in Palm Beach — just minutes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club — that sent social media into overdrive.

“So that’s the reason Trump goes every weekend for a bit of bubba habba,” one Threads user wrote.

Not everyone was sympathetic to Habba. “Her husband finally realized she had the intelligence of a gnat,” one critic wrote.

Considering the first lady predominantly resides at their Mar-a-Lago estate, a skeptical person warned her, “Watch out Melania, Alina is after your man.” Another said, “Because MAGA means giving up all, including MAGA-skeptic husbands, to show abject loyalty to Trump. On guard, Melania.”

One especially dramatic commenter declared, “Moving up to Wife Number 4,” as a jab at Trump.

Speculation like that tends to follow the president because his personal life has long been headline material. His first marriage to Czech-American socialite Ivana Trump ended after his relationship with former model Marla Maples became public. Maples later became his second wife before their marriage eventually ended as well.

Trump later married Melania, the Slovenian-born model who returned to the White House with him in 2025.

Beyond those marriages, several women have publicly claimed they had encounters with Trump during his time in the spotlight.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has said she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 and later had an encounter with him, an allegation that landed him in court for allegedly trying to hide it and rumors he has vehemently denied.

Another person who claims to have had a tryst with the president is former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. She said she had a 10-month-long relationship with Trump beginning around the same time. The 34-time convicted felon has denied that claim as well.

Those stories have kept Trump’s reputation as a magnet for attention firmly in the public imagination, which may explain why changes within his inner circle spark such fast reactions online.

The president is often seen surrounded by loyal female aides, including longtime assistant Natalie Harp, who frequently follows him carrying a bag that reportedly includes a portable printer so documents can be produced whenever he asks.

With that kind of history — dramatic relationships, devoted supporters, and a constant spotlight on the women around him — even something as ordinary as a divorce and a new home can ignite speculation.

For Habba, the move to Palm Beach may simply mark the start of a new chapter. But with Mar-a-Lago just a stone’s throw away and Trump’s orbit always under scrutiny, plenty of people online are convinced the story is far more interesting than that.