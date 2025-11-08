‘No Way This Is Her’: Stormy Daniels Looks Completely Unrecognizable In New Photo — and One Thing Has Viewers Dragging Up Her Messy Past with Trump

Stormy Daniels is a name that will always be linked to controversy — and to and Donald Trump. On social media, her name still sparks instant reactions, with trolls quick to drag up her infamous hush-money scandal whenever she reappears in the spotlight

After much speculation, Daniels dropped a bombshell after Trump’s first presidential run when she claimed she’d slept with the “Apprentice” star even though she was paid not to. Now, years after exposing her truth in her “Full Disclosure” memoir, observers are stunned by the former film actress’s unrecognizable new appearance and noticeable weight gain.

Storym Daniels’ past with Donald Trump resurfaces after fans noticed her recent weight gain in an interview. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Daniels went viral after the internet dissected side-by-side photos of her 2007 appearance at the Grammy Awards, taken just months after she first met Donald Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, compared to her recent appearance on WGN News Chicago on Oct. 17.

During the interview segment, she spoke about her newfound career in comedy — but it wasn’t the jokes that had people talking. Once a photo from the interview hit social media, social media users were stunned by how “different” she looked, with many claiming they barely recognized her.

The post was captioned, “DEVELOPING: Trump false accuser Stormy Daniels is going viral after images of her current appearance started surfacing online. Voters: ‘She looks like an entirely different woman compared to 2024.’ ‘TDS must be chronic wtf.’”

Others seemed to agree, noting that her transformation over the years was so drastic it left them doing a double take.

“No way this is really her on the right,” wrote one X user, while another joked, “Looks like she’s on SNAP.”

A third observer asked, “Omg what happened?”

Many acknowledged that nearly two decades have passed since Daniels first stepped into the spotlight, noting that her appearance has changed significantly over the years.

One wrote, “Wow she is fat now,” while another said, “How is this the same person? Nose is different. One has gap teeth, the other doesn’t… How, Sway?”

“Whatever she gained some weight it’s been a rough … few years. She’ll lose it and then what?” noted a fifth person.

No way this is really her on the right — Real 94 West (@Nine4West) November 6, 2025

Other fans pointed out her past with Trump.

“Stormy Daniels was so legitimate, Trump paid her $130,000,” wrote one. “And that’s public record. Trump’s wife was at home with his 4-month-old son while he slept with an [adult] star. Trump – a real family values guy.”

Another fan shared a clip of the interview with the caption, “HOLY SLITZ….THAT’S STORMY DANIELS! Stormy has been upgraded to CAT 5.”

HOLY SLITZ….THAT'S STORMY DANIELS! Stormy has been upgraded to CAT 5



Stormy Daniels shocks viewers as she appears unrecognizable during recent interview on WGN News promoting her ‘one night only’ comedy event. pic.twitter.com/PRGC580G0q — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) November 7, 2025

In her book, the adult film star wrote that Trump’s manhood, calling him “smaller than average” and comparing him to the mushroom character in Mario Kart.” She described him as “the least impressive.”

Trump denied the accusations, but in 2024, he was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his attempt to conceal the $130,000 in hush money he paid Daniels to keep quiet about their encounter.

The president has requested that a state appellate court overturn the felony conviction, according to The Mercury News.

A spokesperson for Trump’s attorney called the prosecution a “Witch Hunt” in a statement to the press.

“President Trump continues to win in his fight against Radical Democrat Lawfare,” read the statement. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Federal and New York State Constitutions, and other established legal precedent mandate that the Witch Hunt perpetrated by the Manhattan DA be immediately overturned and dismissed.”

On November 6, a federal appeals court ordered the lower court to reconsider its previous ruling to keep the case in a New York court. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of

Appeals ruled that the lower court erred by failing to consider “important

issues relevant” to the president’s desire to move the case to federal court. Trump could have the lawsuit thrown out in federal court on presidential immunity grounds, but the judge has twice denied Trump’s previous requests to move the case.



