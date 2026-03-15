Is He Alive?’: Trump Sits Stone-Faced Through Glowing Tribute Until the Man Beside Him Finally Notices Something Is Off

President Donald Trump convened a closed-door meeting this week, framing it as a forward-looking conversation about protecting Americans from the hidden costs of a rapidly expanding industry.

On the surface, it was about promises and projections. Inside the White House, Trump had a strong opportunity to flex his influence and demonstrate his commitment to safeguarding American consumers.

The irony has only grown sharper as gas prices continue to climb, leaving critics to question now-viral footage from a White House meeting that exposed what was really on his mind while others are suffering.

Donald Trump takes a nap as the White House Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy praised him in a glowing tribute. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘He’s Walking Like a Zombie’: Concern Grows After Trump’s Slow, Wobbly Walk Goes Viral — But His Bizarre Question to the Press Sparks Fresh Health Alarm

Trump vowed to lower prices while stumbling over the word “electricity” during a tech roundtable last week, where he introduced his “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” to shield consumers from rising costs as AI expands — an irony that didn’t go unnoticed.

As he was being praised amongst a crowd, Trump was caught doing the unthinkable during an unexpected moment that deviated from the expected tone.

Michael Kratsios, the White House Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, praised Trump as he discussed the need for new data centers to support AI.

He said, “We recognize that building the future requires massive amounts of reliable energy. And I’m grateful to you, Mr. President, for acting so decisively to ensure that the growing demands of energy that we have are never passed to the American households.”

Meanwhile, the president decided this was the perfect time for a catnap. Cameras caught Trump sitting stone-faced in footage now making the rounds online while Michael Kratsios delivered what was supposed to be a glowing tribute.

The problem? At one point, the 79-year-old appeared to have his eyes fully closed, leaving viewers to wonder if he had mentally checked out before the praise even landed.

Trump didn’t address the moment in the room. Instead, he suddenly popped up right as Kratsios wrapped up, tossing out a quick “Thank you very much” before briskly moving on and calling on someone named “Deena,” as if nothing unusual had just happened.

Kratsios, meanwhile, seemed to clock the moment immediately. His expression hinted at the kind of restrained disappointment that says a lot without saying anything at all. At one point, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson even looked away from the display of the president sleeping during his own meeting, yet again.

The clip quickly made its way to Threads, where users wasted no time replaying the moment and roasting the awkward exchange. One person noted, “Trump’s face is drooping and his eyes are closed.”

“Is he alive?” one person asked upon watching the footage of how quickly Trump woke up upon hearing his title. Two others pointed out, “The eyes open instantly when someone says ‘Mr. President'” and “He’s always sleeping when someone else is talking.”

The 79-year-old senior citizen often earns a new nickname with each public nap, as he is frequently spotted sleeping during meetings and events, both at home and abroad.

This time, the nicknames were more brutal, including “Sleepy Don Epstein,” a nod to the Jeffrey Epstein files he appears to be distracting the world from. One social media user joked, “Drowsy Donny left the chat,” while another replied, “They don’t call him Don Snoreleon for nothing.”

The setup was framed in such a hilarious way that many viewers wondered if it was real, while some claimed “looks like an SNL skit! WTF!!!” But it seems Trump and his cabinet have become used to watching the U.S. commander-in-chief fall asleep, sometimes standing up or nearly faceplanting on his Resolute desk.

He also fell asleep while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick praised him in the Oval Office during a briefing.

With Lutnick, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and other senior members of the House and Senate standing behind him, Trump took a moment to yet again rest his eyes as he looked slumped in his chair during a briefing.

Lutnick was referring to Trump and the manufacturing and mining industries as he spoke, while the president repeatedly nodded his head to catch himself.

“Thank goodness you are in this chair changing it and taking it back,” gushed Lutnick. “We are taking back critical minerals. We are taking back mining. We’re taking back the auto industry. You’re going to watch us take back pharmaceuticals. We’re going to take back semiconductors. None of this could happen without your leadership.”

As he spoke while standing behind Trump, the president sat at his desk, slumped in his chair while repeatedly closing his eyes.