‘He’s Walking Like a Zombie’: Concern Grows After Trump’s Slow, Wobbly Walk Goes Viral — But His Bizarre Question to the Press Sparks Fresh Health Alarm

President Donald Trump had a very newsworthy weekend while spending time at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, 79, directed military strikes on Iran as part of a joint operation with Israel called Operation Epic Fury. The U.S. commander in chief oversaw the bombing strike from his private resort and then headed back to Washington, D.C., a day later as if nothing had happened.

Trump’s return to the White House sparks more concern about the state of health and fitness. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘No One Noticed This’: Kai Trump’s Innocent Photo Dump Accidentally Exposed the Health Problem Trump’s Been Hiding Since Before His Second Term

Cameras captured Trump returning to the nation’s capital on Sunday, around 6:50 p.m. ET. Donning a red hat with “USA” written on the front, he exited the Marine One helicopter and took a long, very slow stroll across the White House lawn alone.

Trump gripped the stairs with both hands before stepping off the last step and giving a salute to officers with his right hand. He then adjusted his hat and continued walking, but it was more like a waddle.

He waved at the press and only stopped for a quick photo op before walking into the White House, dragging one foot behind the other. Trump looked even more unsteady as he walked the grounds toward the Executive Mansion, which sparked fresh concerns about his alarming health.

“A walking target, a slow, wobbly target,” one person on Threads declared in reaction to a clip of Trump sluggishly making his way from the presidential helicopter to the White House building.

A second account suggested, “He should be escorted back inside [the] White House.” Trump’s wobbly walk had many convinced, “This guy needs a nap!” One person who agreed said, “He must be so exhausted.”

A fourth joked, “Oh look! An Uncle Tom!!” One person who was repulsed by Trump said, “He walks like a zombie.”

Reporters awaited Trump’s return to Washington, asking about Operation Epic Fury and the deaths of three American service members. Trump ignored the questions and instead highlighted a new statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Rose Garden, asking the media if they liked it and giving a thumbs-up before walking away.

“Who is actually in charge [around] there? It is clearly not him. He’s not all there,” an Instagram user expressed.

Another poster on the platform wondered, “Does he have foot drop? He does not walk heel, toe,” referring to when an individual has difficulty lifting the front part of their foot because of nerve damage from a medical condition such as a stroke.

Concerns about the state of Trump’s health have plagued the administration since he became the oldest man ever to be inaugurated as president in January 2025. The White House repeatedly insisted the senior citizen is fit to serve in the extremely high-pressure job.

Every time America’s current chief executive steps off the Marine One or Air Force One airplane, observers zero in on how he moves, often causing widespread apprehension about Trump’s seeming inability to walk in a straight line.

Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time.



World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba. pic.twitter.com/wVyk0vSLuW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 15, 2025

Perhaps the most infamous example of Trump weaving back and forth upon departing Air Force One came in August 2025. His staggering movements during a red-carpet arrival have become one of the most memorable memes of his second term.

That moment was highlighted because it occurred as Trump was set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a highly publicized summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

As Trump approaches his 80th birthday on June 14, the public microscope placed on his well-being will continue to grow larger. A chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis has already incited speculation that the unpredictable head of state is dealing with a serious illness that has severely weakened him.

His diagnosis likely explains Trump’s bulging ankles, since the condition can cause swelling of the lower limbs. Constant photographs of bruising on his hands, which the White House claimed were caused by shaking hands and a high daily dose of aspirin, also generated recurring whispers that the president is seriously unwell.