‘Fire RFK’: RFK Jr. In Hot Water as White House Cracks Down After Kristi Noem’s Firing Following Criticism Over His Damaging Antics

When President Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services in his second term, critics didn’t just blink — they winced.

In a string of recent podcast appearances, Kennedy has been making the rounds with unusually loose, freewheeling conversations — sharing blunt takes and behind-the-scenes details that he may have to answer for back in Washington.

An environmental lawyer with no medical degree overseeing national health policy was already a tough sell. But it’s Kennedy’s own mouth that’s stirring fresh unease and has the White House scrambling.

Weeks after Trump fired Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security, many wonder if Kennedy is next to get the boot.

Weeks after Kristi Noem’s firing, the White House sends a warning to Robert F. Kennedy for his damaging antics. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images; rector William Marshall; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘You’re Bat S—t Crazy’: RFK’s Comments About Trump Felt Like Flattery at First — Then He Kept Talking and Dropped a Bombshell the Room Clearly Wasn’t Ready For

Now, according to The Daily Beast, the White House is in the process of reining in the HHS secretary. The concern stems from Kennedy potentially damaging other Republicans amid the midterms and follows weeks of reports on disgusting admissions about his past that impact how the Trump administration is viewed.

“You both need a tighter leash.. The Worst of Men!!” said one social media user, taking a jab at both men. Another said, “Here’s a wild idea – fire RFK (or pressure him to resign).

In February, on “This Past Weekend w/Theo Von,” the 72-year-old openly discussed having an addiction to heroin for 14 years, and has also indulged in other substances. After noting that he knew Von from them both being in recovery from addiction, he boasted that despite AA meetings being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kennedy — a conspiracy theorist who once called the COVID-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made” — said he still attended live meetings because he was unafraid of a germ.

“I don’t care what happens,” he said. “I’m going to a meeting every day. And I said I’m not scared of a germ. You know?”

As shocking as the COVID admission was, it was what Kennedy said next that had folks gagging after revealing something he often did while getting high.

“I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” RFK Jr. admitted. “And I know this disease will kill me, right? Like, if I don’t, if I don’t treat it, which means going, for me, going to meetings every day. Um, it’s uh, it’s just bad for my life. So for me, it was, it’s, it was survival.”

A clip of the interview was shared on Threads, where social media users quickly responded in the comments.

Stuck on his toilet admission, many echoed the same sentiment, “I mean, who admits that!! Totally repulsive.” Another inquisitive person asked, “Did he just say there was cocaine on the toilet seats because he thought it would sound weird otherwise?

Critics slammed RFK Jr. with jokes and memes, wondering how his family and others handle him, “Do the Kennedys actually claim him? asked one person, while another sarcastically commented, “And he’s in charge of the health department?”

Kennedy admitted he’s been in recovery for 43 years, but he continues to raise eyebrows — with his animated facial expressions and his headline-grabbing behavior. Last summer, he faced backlash after he and his family were photographed wading in Rock Creek in Washington, D.C., despite clear warnings about the polluted water.

The National Park Service bans swimming there, noting in a 2022 advisory that the creek contains “high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens” and making contact poses a potential health risk for people and pets.

Still, it’s Kennedy’s recent commentary that’s causing the real tension within Trump’s administration. After publicly criticizing President Trump’s soda-heavy, fast-food diet, including his fondness for McDonald’s. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clean up, but the damage was done, and now insiders say Kennedy may be inching toward termination.

Noem was fired after her damaging antics were blasted during a tense congressional hearing, where she was asked directly about misusing funds for a private jet with a bedroom and an alleged affair with longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Instead of denying the latter claim, Noem sidestepped the question, a moment that quickly fueled speculation online and prompted critics to suggest the silence embarrassed her husband, Bryon Noem, who was reportedly present during the hearing.

Despite the humiliation, sources say Bryon Noem may remain supportive due to his deeply held Christian beliefs and commitment to the marriage, which dates back to 1992, even as political and personal fallout continues to grow.