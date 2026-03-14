‘Sweet Jesus’: Trump’s New Look In Photos with Karoline Leavitt Has the Internet Scrambling After Spotting Something ‘Greasy’ They Can’t Ignore

Donald Trump has always treated image like a form of strategy. Long before he returned to the White House for the second time, the president built a public persona that relied heavily on presentation: his carefully coiffed hair, his radioactively bronzed complexion, and the sense that every appearance was part of a performance.

For Trump, looking the part has often seemed nearly as important as playing it, and that attention to optics has produced its own set of cultural flash points, and not even Karoline Leavitt could explain it.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt watches as the US President speaks to the press, who seem completely unaware of his orange complexion and the unusual lines in his face. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

‘Yikes’: Trump’s Inner Circle Implodes — Pregnant Karoline Leavitt Sidelined as 26-Year-Old Brunette Steps In, Critics Call Out His Most Predictable Habit

Trump has spent years fine-tuning how he appears in photographs and on television, even trying to convince the public he is the same height and size as athletes like Pittsburgh Steelers player DK Metcalf.

Then, his famous hair has cycled through shades from orange to cotton-candy pink depending on the lighting, while his distinctive orange-bronze complexion often appears a deeper hue than his naturally pale skin.

A photograph taken on Wednesday, March 11, captured the president speaking with reporters outside the White House before departing for events in Ohio and Kentucky, according to The Washington Post.

Standing beside the White House Press Secretary in a pink blazer and black sunglasses, Trump wore a dark blue suit with a bright purple tie. The angle of the camera, however, caught something viewers quickly noticed — streaklike lines cutting across the side of his bronzed face.

Online observers immediately began examining the photo, zooming in on the unusual marks and trying to figure out what might have caused them. On Threads, the commentary arrived fast and unfiltered.

“Sweet Jesus! What a vile, repugnant fellow he is,” one commenter wrote after seeing the image.

Another person offered a theory about the visible streaks. “That is definitely some crappy makeup attached to skin that is drying out, baked out………with the smear line of sweat down the side. Ewwwwwwwwwwww. I’d rather go back to this kind of radioactive,” the post read before attaching a clip of The Firm’s song “Radioactive.”

Others zeroed in on the same detail. “The smear line from his eye down his cheek is [chef’s kiss emoji],” one user joked.

Speculation quickly turned playful as people tried to decode what was happening.

“He’s melting,” another person guessed, as many pointed out his “oompa loompa face.”

Touching on the shine on Leavitt’s chin, a fourth viewer quipped, “Leavitt looks a little greasy too.” One person called it a plastic surgery scar, wondering, “How is Karoline STILL getting filler while this pregnant??” Another said, “I noticed that as well.”

Leavitt’s presence beside the president only intensified the online chatter.

Trump’s inner circle has always drawn attention, but the young press secretary has become one of the most visible members of his team. She is also one of three pregnant women in Trump’s inner circle who will welcome a child this year.

With cameras capturing nearly every appearance, observers often analyze not only what the president says but also who is standing nearby and how Leavitt responds to his vanity and wellness.

The rumors surrounding Trump’s health and appearance have been so persistent that Leavitt frequently finds herself fielding questions during briefings on more important matters. Online critics sometimes even urge her to distance herself from the president entirely, warning her to stay away from what they believe are signs of stress or illness.

Still, she continues to stand by his side during press exchanges and departures, defending him with rapid-fire responses that have earned her a reputation as one of his fiercest communicators.

The latest debate about Trump’s complexion also revived a long-running topic: whether the president uses makeup as part of his routine.

Last year, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie once shared a story from the campaign trail that fueled those suspicions. According to Christie, Trump personally called him to the back of Air Force One during a flight, where he was applying makeup himself.

Christie recalled Trump jokingly offering to help him out as well. “Come here. You need a little makeup,” the president allegedly said, teasing that reporters might otherwise ask, “Who’s the old guy with Trump?”

It’s hard to say whether the lines visible in Wednesday’s photo were the result of makeup, fancy lighting, or just the camera playing tricks. But one thing is for sure: the online buzz showed that Trump’s carefully crafted look has the same pull as a mystery novel—especially when one photo sends the internet into a frenzy trying to figure out what’s going on.