‘Better Isolate’: Karoline Leavitt Is Getting Awfully Comfortable at Trump’s Side — Now Folks Are Warning Her Not to Get Too Close and the Reason Why Is Obvious

Donald Trump’s inner circle has always been closely watched, and lately one familiar face seems to appear beside him almost everywhere he goes.

With his 80th birthday approaching in June, critics and observers have begun scrutinizing every public moment and every person standing near him. Among them, Karoline Leavitt’s constant presence has not gone unnoticed.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s defense of President Donald Trump’s unhealthy eating habits draws backlash online. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The rumors are so rampant that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can’t power her “machine gun lips” fast enough to counter the stories about his health. Her silence, though, on the latest cause for concern, the flaky red splotch of skin on her boss’ neck, has inspired new discourse about her role in Trump’s inner circle.

People first noticed the inflamed, scabby condition during a Medal of Honor ceremony held at the historic house on March 2. The rash is located on the right side of the president’s neck, between his collar and the hairline behind his ear.

Online snoops managed to trace the earliest sightings, which initially went unnoticed, back to late February. Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, in a released statement, claimed the president had been using a “preventative skin treatment on the right side of his neck for about a week, but the “redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” without elaborating on the catalyst for the treatment.

Internet trolls have their theories, such as shingles, an untreated virus, poor hygiene, and more, to blame for the flare-up. Trump and his team tried hiding it under makeup when he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on March 3. Their effort failed; instead, more people zoomed in on the issue.

“Just like his hand, he didn’t start covering that until people started talking about it, now the same with that rash,” said one observer. Trump has applied makeup to his bruised right hand for months. Leavitt claimed the purple lesion, which has never healed, is a side effect of handshaking.

Onlookers joked, “Trump wears more makeup then most women,” and that “This man has reached a Kardashian level of high maintenance.” A fourth person commented, “It’s the same color as the hand concealer both of which are not the same color as his face or neck. From the makeup bag of Karoline Leavitt.”

The 28-year-old faced criticism for her heavy-handed glam look when critics bombarded a family post with advice to “ease up” on her lipstick. Someone implying that Trump’s condition may be contagious remarked, “Karoline Leavitt better isolate. Pregnant woman shouldn’t be around ppl with shingles.”

Leavitt announced her second pregnancy in December 2025. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and son, Niko, will welcome a baby girl in May. For others, the grotesque sight involved more than skin irritation.

“He’s looked like his whole head had just been been dipped. Weird things behind his ears. Weird spots on both sides of his nose. Shiny & sweaty,” remarked one viewer.

Despite upholding claims of clean bill of health, skeptics can’t help but notice that Trump’s appearance has undergone a battery of changes since his return to office, including puffy eyes, odd hair, and swollen ankles.