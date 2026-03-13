‘Disgusting’: Trump’s ‘Five-Star’ Chicago Tower Exposed After Inspectors Spot Flies and Wastewater in the ‘Dirty’ Kitchen — but One Detail in the Report Has People Gagging

The luxurious façade of Donald Trump‘s businesses is crumbling. Following a number of allegations and lawsuits detailing gruesome work conditions at two of his golf courses, the former real estate mogul now has issues with a property in Chicago to battle.

The 79-year-old real estate investor ostensibly handed over control of his Trump Organization ventures after he won the 2024 presidential election. The entity is managed by his oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

However, even without the president overseeing the venture, the findings in a new report seem aligned with critics’ perspective of Trump — totally distasteful and repulsive.

President Donald Trump is under fire following the gross exposé about his Chicago restaurant and their unsanitary conditions. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘What a POS’: Trump’s Golf Club Under Fire After Employees Say They Were Forced to Serve Certain Guests While Wearing ‘Tight’ Clothes

A recent health inspection at his Chicago Trump International Hotel & Tower revealed alarming concerns that undercut the establishment’s 5-star claims.

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Sixteen, and the main kitchen earned failing grades due to unsanitary conditions. “Observed more than 10 small flies throughout bar area and 3 small flies in dish area. Instructed manager to service all areas affected by pests,” reads the documentation dated December 17, 2025.

“The health inspector found wastewater flooding the floor of the main kitchen when three of the prep sinks drained… A dishwasher was also not properly sanitizing dishes and utensils,” was also mentioned.

Other violations included a buildup of debris in a prep cooler and on the floor beneath sinks, a cracked lid on the ice machine, an employee bathroom that was not stocked with soap, and several food handlers not wearing gloves as they prepared dishes such as sushi and hamburgers for customers.

When inspectors returned on Dec. 23, the only issue that remained was the cracked ice machine lid. “Why am I not surprised that something with Trump in the name would be disgustingly gross,” remarked one person.

Isn’t it weird that Trump’s hotel in Chicago describes the city as a very lovely place while he calls it a "war zone" pic.twitter.com/cyklcZjwGl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 27, 2025

His multi-level building was constructed in 2009. It is located at 401 N. Wabash Ave., on the Chicago River, along the city’s Magnificent Mile, a hub of shopping and dining destinations. Despite the hotel’s website claiming that it was the “inspiration for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,” locals complain it has been an eyesore and source of toxic waste for years.

In 2025, an Illinois judge approved a $4.8 million settlement as a result of Trump Tower committing environmental violations by causing damage to the Chicago River’s ecosystem with the building’s cooling system.

A harsher reads, “Trump is toxic … We all need to consider wearing hazmat suits while he is still around.” A third individual noted, “So, if things are bad at the properties, imagine what Mar A Lago must be like!”

Mar-a-Lago is where Trump often hosts extravagant dinners and parties, featuring women dancing in large glasses or flamingo or dog costumes. The atmosphere becomes increasingly chaotic and, at times, distasteful with each visual.

“Why wouldn’t a beyond disgusting person have beyond disgusting facilities with his name on them? Just FYI… this is the future of the Kennedy Center and the East Wing if his changes are allowed to stand,” exclaimed one person.

The biggest downtown Chicago retail failure is Trump International Tower and Hotel. Its 70,000 square feet of retail space has stood mostly vacant for 16 years, setting a city record for large empty space in a premiere riverfront location. https://t.co/EYdRLbkFOf — Chris Bury (@ChrisBuryNews) November 11, 2025

Trump’s properties have a history of being tethered to problematic practices. More recently, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, made headlines when female employees accused him of treating them like props in a bombshell lawsuit.

Their allegations included being forced to wear too-small uniforms and facing punishment such as job termination for pressing management to address workplace concerns. Similar to the Chicago Trump Tower, the golf course also faced violations for food safety issues.