‘Confused Old Man’: Trump Dragged for Calling for Troops to Protect a Place That Doesn’t Exist

Donald Trump believes crime is to blame for Chicago’s dwindling brick-and-mortar shopping centers. But it was his mix-up during a recent rant that really had fans talking.

While proposing to send troops into Illinois’ most-populous metropolis, Trump appeared to confuse a long-closed shopping center with a still-thriving chain, proudly referencing a mall that hasn’t existed in years. The blunder had Chicagoans in stitches, with many joking that the former president might be trying to deploy soldiers to guard a parking lot that’s now a condo complex.

Trumo was warned to double-check his knowledge of the city’s commercial developments before implementing extreme measures after he left plenty of people mystified by his plans on Nov. 11.

“The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation’s BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy factor, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done,” read, in part, his Truth Social post regarding the matter.

An all-caps continuation of his ramblings stated, “CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!” Civilians would rather see uniformed men and women arrive late and at the right location, the latter being an impossible feat according to Trump’s post.

The Republican failed to notice that Chicago is home to the Magnificent Mile, not the Miracle Mile. Retail destinations like the Water Tower Place, The Shops at North Bridge, and 900 North Michigan Shops once attracted patrons from near and far.

The gaffe fueled humiliation-laced reactions from his critics. At first, hecklers wrote things like, “Time for him to be relocated at Loonieville” and “He is so so dumb” for ranting about the non-existent shopping district.

Several others wondered if the flub was simply a mix-up, as they noted multiple Miracle Miles do exist, just not in the Windy City.

“The Miracle Mile is a shopping center in Manhasset, Long Island… Confused old man defaults to his hometown. Manhasset is about 13 miles from Trump’s hometown of Queens,” an IG Threads user wrote.

Another reaction stated, “I confidently say that there is no universe that exists in which empty store fronts are a military matter.” To which another user responded, “Nor would a military presence increase shoppers’ desire to shop in person.”

A fourth individual pondered, “Isn’t that the name of the shopping center attached to the Planet Hollywood in Vegas?” Another said, “Malls everywhere have a lower vacancy rate than they did in the 80’s. Omg WAIT. Is he still stuck in the eighties?”

“Trump is still living in 1982 where all the kids hang out at the mall,” joked another.

The bizarre declaration was the tip of the iceberg of the discourse. Others were inspired to dive deep into Trump’s portfolio of real estate developments. What resurfaced was chatter about his largely failed waterfront Trump Tower.

Construction of the multi-level building was completed in 2009. It boasts a hotel, condominiums, a restaurant, and three floors of commercial space.

The only problem is that the skyscraper has struggled to fill vacancies for years. As pointed out by a critic, “What he won’t talk about is that no one will lease space in the Trump Tower, and this has been true for something like 15 years now.” Someone else remarked, “Trump and his ilk never let facts get in the way of a good lie.”

Lastly, though not the finale of the social banter, a naysayer said the president is to blame for the decline of widespread in-person shopping.

Trump has been accused of weaponizing the National Guard as he sets out a clear plan to target Democratic-run cities. Servicemen and women have already been deployed to places like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Portland.