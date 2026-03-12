‘You’re Gonna Looooooose’: Trump’s Power Play to Make Thomas Massie Submit Backfires — After the Congressman Reveals the Threatening Phone Call and Refuses to Bow

Rep. Thomas Massie has earned the ill-tempered wrath of Donald Trump ever since he voted against the president’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act last July.

The Kentucky Republican congressman has repeatedly stymied Trump in the House, most notably last summer, when he broke with party leadership and refused to back the sweeping package despite heavy pressure.

Massie told the public via social media that he voted against the bill because it would significantly increase the country’s budget deficit and negatively impact Americans. As one might imagine, Trump was incensed and tore into the congressman.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky recalls President Donald Trump calling him to pop off, then hanging up. (Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

‘Bahahahahahahaha’: Newsom Releases a Savage Post on Trump’s Lack of Control — Drops the Hammer, and Fans Say Miller and Noem Are Going to Lose It

Massie has frustrated Trump in the House since last summer’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” but what truly inflamed the president wasn’t just his opposition to that spending package.

Trump appeared far more angered by a bipartisan measure Massie co-sponsored with Democrat Ro Khanna — a bill pressing the Justice Department to release the Epstein files — a move that sharpened tensions between the two.

“Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform last July. “He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous – A real loser! Never has anything positive to add. Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!”

Massie then did an interview on the “Good for America” podcast on March 7, where he revealed that Trump also called him and threatened him as he told the congressman that he was backing his opponent in Kentucky’s Republican Primary. Massie didn’t answer because he was on the House floor, and he sent the call to voicemail three times.

A clip of Massie telling the story includes him delivering a hilarious impression of the petulant president, who was infuriated by the time the two connected on a call, where he refused to back down.

“The president got mad at me,” Massie began. “He called me on the phone three times when I was on the floor of the House. I let it go to voicemail three times. I didn’t have him in my phone. Technically, I didn’t know it was him.”

Massie added that after he noticed the missed calls were from a number with all zeros, he figured it was the president. “There’s only one person who could get a phone number with all zeros,” he said, and he called the White House to speak to Trump.

That’s when the congressman did a pretty good impression of the twice-impeached president.

“He said, ‘I’m coming at you like you’ve never seen. Never in your life before have you seen the way in which I will come at you,” Massie said in Trump’s voice. “I’m more popular than you in Kentucky, and you know it. I’m backing your primary opponent, and you’re gonna looooooose.'”

“And then I tried to talk to him about the Constitution,” added Massie. “And that it required us to vote, and he started screaming at me.”

Massie said that Trump screamed at him for three minutes. “And then he repeated everything again, and, uh, you know, hung up on me.”

Therefore, Trump’s appearance at a rally to support Massie’s primary opponent in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, comes off more like he intended to anger Massie.

While there, instead of addressing the woman who fainted behind him, he chose to call out his rivals, Gavin Newsom and Massie, for flipping at the last minute.

‘He’s the worst,” Trump stated, “Massie is a complete and total disaster as a congressman and frankly as a human being.”

He later added, “We’ve got to get rid of this loser. He’s disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to Kentucky. And most importantly, he’s disloyal to the United States of America. He’s got to be voted out of office as soon as possible.”

Social media users reacted to the threatening call, with several noting they loved Massie’s impersonation of Trump. Many left comments that said, “Impression was on point,” and “f-ing priceless.”

“I woulda hung up on him,” added another. Another user joked about Trump’s temperament. “Letting POTUS go to voicemail 3x is hilarious and you KNOW that pissed him off so much.”

Massie’s joke landed so well that many suggested he join the likes of other late-night talk show hosts or television series dedicated to insulting him. A few dozen posts suggested he join “Saturday Night Live,” which has consistently mocked Trump and his administration in various political sketches.

“Yeah, there’s no way he’s lying bc it sounds exactly like what Trump would say,” said one person, while another followed up, “The way he said, ‘You’re gonna looooooose,’ had me crying.”