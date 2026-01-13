‘What a POS’: Trump’s Golf Club Under Fire After Employees Says They Were Forced to Serve Certain Guests While Wearing ‘Tight’ Clothes

Donald Trump’s name is tied to another set of fresh allegations from a former employee who says working at one of his golf clubs came with humiliation instead of privilege.

The latest lawsuit, which also names his son Eric Trump, focuses yet again on the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Publicly, the club promises refinement and exclusivity. Privately, according to the complaint, employees say the environment operated under a very different set of rules.

A new lawsuit accuses Donald Trump and his son of fostering a “toxic” workplace at his golf club, where some women say humiliation was part of the job. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Trump’s golf clubs have always doubled as extensions of his personal brand — spaces where loyalty, appearance, and obedience are tightly managed.

For staff members, the lawsuit suggests, that translates into pressure to conform without question. Maria Hadley, a former events team member and banquet server, says she understood that dynamic almost immediately after being hired.

In the court filing, according to The Daily Beast, Hadley stated that she “walked into a workplace that treated women as nothing but a prop.”

She alleges she was issued a uniform that was far too small, including a polo shirt and skirt that she says left her exposed and uncomfortable.

When she told management the clothing did not fit, the response was blunt and final: “If they don’t fit, you don’t work.”

Hadley says she was left feeling humiliated until another female employee quietly exchanged uniforms with her so she could continue her shift. The woman also described what she viewed as a broader culture of disrespect, adding that she never got a raise but watched her co-workers receive them.

According to the lawsuit, supervisors openly commented on the appearance of young guests and staff, while complaints were discouraged or ignored. Hadley also alleged that a clubhouse bartender served alcohol to minors and made “sexual comments about 12-year-old guests wearing braces.” It also contains text messages between her and an underage employee at the Golf club, who said the bartender repeatedly added alcohol to her drinks “if I walk away.”

When Hadley attempted to raise concerns internally, she believed she was putting her job at risk.

“I did not want the President that I believe in and voted for each time he ran to be shown in a bad light or lose face,” she wrote in a message to Eric Trump that she says went unanswered. “I am absolutely incensed.”

The filing alleges that retaliation followed soon after. Hadley claims her hours were reduced, co-workers stopped acknowledging her, and promised protections never materialized.

Her attorney characterized the situation by saying, “Defendants targeted Ms. Hadley because she refused to tolerate pervasive gender discrimination and serious safety violations that put employees and customers at risk.”

Public reaction mirrored the growing frustration surrounding Trump’s businesses.

One social media user tweeted, “Not surprised whatsoever.”

Another commented on Facebook, “Who is surprised?” as another quipped, “As Long As We Don’t Have To See Him In A ‘Tight’ Uniform.”

Another said, “Yet another lawsuit exposing the toxic, misogynistic culture at a Trump property—forcing women into humiliating uniforms, leering at minors, and retaliating against whistleblowers. Donald and Eric Trump are named personally. Profoundly degrading, dangerous, and entirely on-brand. Disgraceful.”

“What a PO[S—t],” one person wrote.

Hadley’s lawsuit is the second in just over a month tied to Trump’s Bedminster club.

In December, former clubhouse manager Justine Sacks filed her own complaint, alleging she was forced out after raising concerns about operations and workplace behavior.

Sacks’ lawsuit claims she was told female employees needed to meet a certain “look,” reinforcing the idea that appearance carried more weight than experience or judgment.

The Bedminster claims have also revived scrutiny of Trump’s past remarks about women employed at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In July 2025, Trump revisited his association with Jeffrey Epstein, saying their relationship ended over disputes involving spa employees. He claimed the late financier “stole” one of the women who worked for him.

Those comments, combined with the current lawsuits, point to a long-standing pattern in how women working at Trump properties were discussed and valued.

For Trump, the contradiction is difficult to ignore.

The new lawsuit does not determine liability, but it deepens the claims now confronting Trump and his son.

By alleging that women were treated poorly rather than respected, the filing adds weight to a growing pattern that employees say that working for the Trumps was not a top-notch experience.