‘Boy, Oh Boy!’: Trump Beams with Pride — Until Kristi Noem’s Name Hits a Nerve and an Iran Question Gets a Reporter Publicly Smacked Down as the Room Gets the Warning Loud and Clear

President Donald Trump held a roundtable meeting at the White House on Friday, and the topic of the discussion was the future of college athletics.

The Saving College Sports Roundtable included prominent leaders in sports and politics, and Trump brought the drama as he announced that he was signing an executive order to fix the “mess” in college sports, a reference to a measure allowing universities to pay athletes directly.

Trump becomes annoyed when a reporter asks about Kristi Noem at a roundtable about college sports. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

“I will have an executive order within one week,” claimed Trump. “Which will solve every conceivable problem in this room.”

After his predictable display of hubris, the twice-impeached president exclaimed, “If this doesn’t work, college sports will be destroyed. Women’s sports will be destroyed.”

The 79-year-old was visibly annoyed during the roundtable several times, especially when one reporter asked about the recently fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The 54-year-old married DHS Secretary was reportedly fired following her testimony before the Senate and House Judiciary Committee, where she was questioned over the ICE and Border Patrol immigration raids in Minneapolis, her rumored affair with her Homeland Security aide Corey Lewandowski — with trysts allegedly carried out on a multi-million dollar luxury private jet — as well as her “constant feuding with the heads of other agencies.”

He was visibly annoyed when a reporter asked a question about Noem.

“Could you tell us what went into the decision to replace Secretary Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin?”

An irritated Trump said, “Ugh. Is it possible to stay on this subject, just for once? You know, just for once? Boy, oh boy! Anybody have any questions about the subject?” But the tension escalated moments later when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked about Russia potentially helping Iran attack U.S. forces. That question pushed Trump over the edge. After briefly complimenting Doocy, he abruptly shut him down, calling it “a stupid question” and insisting the room stick to the topic at hand.

“Can I be honest? It’s just — I have a lot of respect for you,” said Trump. “You’ve always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else.”

The sharp rebuke made the message unmistakable: stray too far from the script, and you might be the next one paying the price — a warning the rest of the reporters in the room appeared to take note of.

After the video made the rounds on social media, several users noted that Trump often veers off subject in delirious rants on a regular basis. One Threads user wrote, “Can you stay on the subject from someone who can never stay on the subject?”

Another user echoed the sentiment. “He can’t stay on a subject at all.”

Others left their unfiltered opinions of the commander in chief. “I can’t stand this man,” noted one.

“God I hate him. I really, really f—king hate him.”

One user replied, “What a nasty POS he is!”

“F—k this f—kin f—ker,” exclaimed another. “Traitorous piece of self-serving pedo s—t.”

A final user joked about Trump’s White House Ballroom obsession and penchant for Mickey D’s. “What was the subject, Big Macs and ballroom?”

Trump also ruffled feathers last year when he snapped at a reporter aboard Air Force One after she asked him a question about the latr Jeffrey Epstein.

“I know nothing about that,” he replied. As he moved on, the reporter interjected to ask a follow-up question, and Trump snapped. “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

Just another day in paradise.