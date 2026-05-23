‘So Naive’: White House Sends Dr. Oz to Clean Up the Mess After Joy Behar Snaps on ‘The View’ Co-Hosts During Heated Clash Over Trump’s Prescription Plan

“The View” hosts may have gone a little too far this week with their criticism of President Donald Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg and the other five female hosts have been doing it for years, but Trump’s second term has pushed the tension to another level.

Things spiraled into a heated clash on set this week between two ladies.

Dr. Oz’s clapback at Joy Behar over TrumpRx sparked a viral social media battle, with critics and supporters clashing online over politics and healthcare. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Some believe Trump sent one of his loyal allies to clean up the backlash and speculation brewing from the ladies’ May 19th episode — a tactic often used against media figures he views as part of the “fake news” machine.

Vice President JD Vance followed that playbook in 2025 when he traded insults with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on X.

He called Hasan a “dummy” for questioning Trump’s decision to limit Associated Press reporters’ access to briefings.

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Those same briefings are where Trump’s press secretary mouthpiece, Karoline Leavitt, defends his remarks and attacks any reporter who challenges him.

“Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power. F–k around, find out,” wrote White House Director of Communications, Steven Cheung on X May 19.

That same day, “The View” turned the TrumpRx.gov rollout to promote lower prescription drug costs into a political joust, but Dr. Mehmet Oz was not happy.

He and Trump stood beside billionaire Mark Cuban, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to announce hundreds of new generic medications for TrumpRx, many supplied by Cuban’s company.

The partnership raised eyebrows because Cuban previously backed Kamala Harris and other Democrats during the 2024 election cycle.

On air, Behar said she’d always liked Cuban but warned that teaming up with Trump was not a good idea.

“This is a mistake,” she noted before delivering a line that set everything off: “Once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all gonna die. Okay.”

She then rattled off a list of Trump-branded failures — Trump Vodka, Trump University — as evidence that anything carrying his name should be viewed with skepticism.

ABC News co-host Joy Behar claims "we're all going to die" because Trump wants to lower drug prices with TrumpRX. She even lashes out at Mark Cuban for getting involved.

She shouts at her co-hosts who support lowering drug costs. pic.twitter.com/Wi3SNqU41J — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 19, 2026

Not everyone on the panel agreed.

Sunny Hostin sided with Behar, calling Trump a “failed businessman.”

“Anything he touches is tainted. I don’t trust him,” she noted.

Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin defended TrumpRx, noting the platform simply connects consumers to cheaper generic drugs.

She claimed one IVF medication she needed cost one-tenth the usual price through the service, while Sara Haines argued affordable medicine should not be political.

“You are so naive, the two of you!” Behar snapped, directing her comment at her co-hosts.

That exchange gave Oz all the ammunition he needed. The next day, he fired off a sarcastic post on X that went viral almost immediately.

“Unfortunately, we still have no medications for Trump Derangement Syndrome on TrumpRx.gov, but we’re working on it,” Oz joked on a May 20th post.

Cheung replied, “Dr. Oz with a scorching response to the hyenas of @TheView.

The comments section turned into a battleground. Supporters rallied behind Behar: “Many people believe what she says. Totally irresponsible,” wrote one user.

But critics came just as hard.

“The View lives rent free in your fat head,” one person clapped back. “You guys are such basic, performative f—kwads… wow,” added another.

Another said, “Joy and Sunny are right, trump will get a piece of the pie with drug RX.”

Speaking to Cheung directly, one stated, “You have no true accomplishments to speak of so you spend all day, every day, trolling to keep your base riled up. Quit stuffing your face and find some self-respect.”

Several users pointed out the irony of Oz’s history with the show.

“This is too funny. When he was best buddies with Oprah, he was always on The View, where they fawned all over him,” one commenter noted.

Others went straight at his credibility.

“Look at Dr Ego with his stethoscope as if he needs to remind everyone that he plays a doctor on TV,” one critic wrote. Another kept it short: “I trust Dr No more than I trust Dr Oz.”

While this has Oz in the news, he has been making headlines beyond health care policy.

During an October press conference on fertility costs, he joked that lowering the price of infertility medications would lead to “a lot of Trump babies.”

Months later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller, and second lady Usha Vance all announced pregnancies within weeks of each other — reigniting conversation about the remarks.

Now, instead of focusing on cheaper prescriptions, much of the attention shifted to Oz’s clapback and the backlash it sparked online. Critics accused the celebrity doctor of turning the rollout into another messy White House spectacle.













