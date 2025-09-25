‘Top Tier Comedy‘: Trump Aid Stephen Miller’s Bedroom Reputation Goes Viral After Wife’s Wild Claim, But Newsom’s Savage Nickname Steals the Spotlight

Stephen Miller’s wife has decided to publicly brand her husband as a “sexual matador” on national television, but sheprobably didn’t expect the internet to collectively stop in its tracks, confused by this new identifier.

The comment, made during Katie Rose Waldman Miller’s appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” left audiences baffled and sparked immediate reactions online.

Stephen Miller’s wife called him a “sexual matador” on Fox News, sparking viral memes and ridicule As Gov. Newsom drops savage new nick name. (Getty)

The exchange began as a straightforward discussion of her politics, but quickly shifted when Watters mentioned her marriage to one of Donald Trump’s most controversial advisers. From there, the conversation took an unusual turn that the internet hasn’t stopped talking about.

Watters: You’re married to Stephen Miller. You’re the envy of all women



Miller: The sexual matador, right?…He's an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like let's start the day, I'm going to defeat the leftpic.twitter.com/iCIE3AdMVR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 24, 2025

“You are married to Stephen Miller, so you are the envy of all women,” Watters said. “What is that like?”

Before he could finish his thought, Katie Miller jumped in with a phrase that would soon break the internet. “The sexual matador, right?” she interjected.

Watters, clearly delighted by this unexpected gift, burst into laughter and leaned into the moment. “What is it like being married to such a sexual matador?” he asked, his tone suggesting he couldn’t quite believe his luck.

Katie Miller’s response painted a picture of domestic bliss that involved early morning political pep talks.

“He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, ‘Let’s start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win,'” she explained, as Fox viewers got a taste of what seemingly was some conservative self-mockery. “He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do.”

The exchange quickly went viral, spawning a digital avalanche of reactions that ranged from bewildered to downright savage. Social media users wasted no time turning Miller into an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons.

“If I had to get out of bed with Stephen Miller every morning, the very first thing I would do would be to check my neck for two little puncture wounds,” one person wrote.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) September 25, 2025

Countless users shared other hilarious memes and GIFs of the right-winger, prompted by the “sexual matador” comment.

This is insulting to vampires — 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕳𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙 🏴 (@holly__heart) September 24, 2025

Stephen Miller is a ghoul. — em4717 (@em4717_) September 25, 2025

Another user couldn’t hide their confusion, writing, “I’m sorry… WHAT?! Sexual matador? The man has the sex appeal of a rotting cucumber.”

The online roasting reached peak comedy when DL Hughley shared the clip, prompting one of his followers to offer, “Translation: ‘He hasn’t touched me in years and I’m dead inside.’”

While the internet was busy turning Miller into meme material, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was crafting his own brand of political theater.

Newsom has been relentlessly trolling the Trump administration, and his latest target hit particularly close to home. He dubbed Miller “Submissive Stephen” or “SS” for short, a nickname that carries loaded historical implications.

MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT “SUBMISSIVE STEPHEN” (“SS”) MILLER IS THROWING THE BIGGEST, MOST PATHETIC “TANTRUM” IN THE ENTIRE WEST WING. CRYING, STOMPING, WAILING, “OUR QUOTAS! OUR ARRESTS OF CHILDREN! HOW WILL WE SURVIVE WITHOUT RAIDING THE INNOCENT?!” HIS TANTRUM WAS SO LOUD IT… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 22, 2025

Newsom’s elaborate social media posts described Miller throwing tantrums over policies, complete with references to juice boxes and cartoon timeouts.

The governor’s theatrical approach resonated with supporters who saw it as clever political commentary. “This is some top tier comedy,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Absolutely spot on! Submissive Stephen’s sobs echo through the halls as California’s shields rise against his toddler tactics. Daddy Newsom knows best! #MillerMeltdown.”

Threads had a ball with it, too, with actor George Takei taking the lead.

Adding another layer to this political soap opera, Katie Miller’s professional relationship with Elon Musk, who worked at the White House, became a source of speculation after Musk’s exit from Trump’s inner circle.

She previously served as Musk’s “chief Elon wrangler” at the Department of Government Efficiency, describing the experience as “the most fun I’ve ever had in this job.”

Her glowing praise of Musk, combined with the billionaire’s dramatic fallout with Trump, placed her squarely in the middle of a high-profile political breakup that played out across social media platforms.

While she made headlines with her remarks, usually her husband is in the news.

In August, Miller found himself defending Trump’s federal crime initiatives while simultaneously facing criticism from political commentator Tiffany Cross, who called him a white supremacist during a CNN panel discussion.

Of course, her remarks caused an uproar, and as the dust settled he called for her to be fired.

No matter the intent behind Katie Miller’s words, the reaction online makes one thing clear: her “sexual matador” label has sparked more confusion than clarity.

Between Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mocking nicknames and the flood of memes, the internet seems to agree with one baffled user who summed it up perfectly: “Gotta be something wrong with her.”