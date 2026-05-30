‘Disgusting’: Katie Miller Thought She Could Destroy the Woman Who Called Her Husband ‘Ugly’ — She Picked the Wrong Target and Walked Straight Into the Most Public Humiliation of Her Career

Katie Miller, the wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller and a former Trump administration official herself, saw a viral insult aimed at her husband and decided to make it personal.

As a social media clash between the Democratic National Committee and Stephen Miller exploded across X, Miller bypassed the party’s account and zeroed in on one woman she believed was behind the attack, launching a crude and deeply personal counterattack of her own.

It turned out to be a fight she had badly misjudged.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It all started on Tuesday, May 26, when the DNC posted a message of support for Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

The Texas state lawmaker has a real shot at stealing the longtime Republican-held Texas Senate seat after Trump endorsed the formerly indicted and impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who beat incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary.

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“Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas,” the Democratic group said above a photo of Talarico.

The following day, Stephen Miller responded with a nonsensical message saying Texas Dems had nominated “their first transgender senate candidate.” Talerico is not transgender, and it’s unclear why Miller would post such a falsehood.

Katie Miller on the tweet attacking Stephen Miller:



This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shoot up the white house correspondence dinner. This is an anonymous account and run actually by a sad liberal woman which is why Pew says 50% of liberal… pic.twitter.com/70u6OFX7xn — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2026

But the DNC quickly responded a few hours later with, “shut up you ugly f-ck.”

While Miller’s post netted over 10 million views, more than 41 million posters viewed the DNC response.

That’s when Katie Miller entered the fray to defend her husband, attempting to call out DNC’s Content & Creative Director Paulina Mangubat with a message that royally backfired on her.

“Paulina Mangubat is who runs @TheDemocrats account,” Miller began above a photo of the Democratic strategist.

“She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time,” she stated before making an insulting comment about women that drew wider condemnation.

Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol



I didn’t end up picking this one but I thought it looked nice https://t.co/ZNQy13e5Dg pic.twitter.com/9O8PkLWuwK — Paulina Mangubat 🫏 (@paulinaVEVO) May 27, 2026

“This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like. It’s why Pew reports 50 percent of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition,” Miller falsely claimed.

There is no Pew Research Center study that says that.

The spat heated up with Mangubat sharing a photo of herself trying on a wedding dress captioned, “Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol.”

Social media erupted on Katie Miller, with plenty of people laughing and pointing out how badly Miller’s post backfired on her.

“Biggest backfire in recent political history. You go girl. What a star,” a Threads user gushed.

This Threads user agreed, “bro she did not hold back at all lmao.”

Another turned the spat into a fundraising opportunity for Mangubat.

“@thedemocrats please let us know if we can support a GoFundMe for Paulina for her upcoming wedding. I’d love that.”

Then on Thursday, May 28, Mangubat shared another photo of herself, this time smiling and holding a cake with a message on it addressed to her that reads, “YOU RATIOED TEMU HITLER AND ALSO ARE HOT.”

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Stephen Miller has doubled down in more posts claiming Talarico is “transitioning,” even though there are no indications to support the statement.

And Mangubat went on the MeidasTouch network to respond again, also doubling down on her original message.

I said what I said. https://t.co/72qL2SQdbP — Paulina Mangubat 🫏 (@paulinaVEVO) May 29, 2026

“I want Katie Miller to know that her husband is an ugly f-ck,” the Democrat proclaimed again, but she wasn’t done continuing to point out Stephen Miller as a White House official is making “absolutely false and transphobic attacks against an amazing candidate in Texas, James Talarico.”

“We simply called him ugly, and I think that what he has been doing is ugly. He is celebrating when ice shoots down Americans in the street. He thinks that it’s cool when families are separated, and it’s just absolutely disgusting, so I stand by calling him that,” she added.

Miller is the architect behind Trump’s deadly and cruel immigration crackdown, which has resulted in almost 50 deaths of people taken into ICE custody, according to NPR.