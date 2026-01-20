‘Erika is Going to be Devastated’: Usha Vance Announces Pregnancy as Clip of JD Vance’s ‘Secret Family’ Remark Explodes Online

JD Vance had to come clean about his entire life story in front of his wife, Usha Vance, before he was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate. Now, in hindsight, critics of the former Ohio senator suspect he may have revealed cracks in his marriage.

Vance, a former Trump critic, changed his political tune when he got the call to join the MAGA leader on the path to the White House two years ago. And now their family looks to be expanding.

Usha Vance and husband JD Vance reveal they are expecting their fourth child months after shocking rumors tied the VP to Erika Kirk. (Photo by Nathan Howard – Pool/Getty Images)

‘Her Husband Made a Complete Fool of Her’: JD Vance’s Wife Sends Mixed Message Amid Divorce Rumors as the Erika Kirk Hug Fallout Gets Worse

On Jan. 20, Vance and his wife shared a joint post to announce they are expecting their fourth child.

“Usha and the baby are doing well, we are all looking forward to him arriving in July,” th post read on Instagram. “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The post received over 75,000 likes within the first 30 minutes. In addition to dozens of supportive and congratulatory messages, trolls brought up Erika Kirk, widow of Vance’s friend, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Two said, “Erika Kirk is fuming rn,” and “Erika is going to be devastated.”

A third person wondered, “I thought they were getting a divorce.”

The vice president and his wife met while attending Yale Law School. They married in 2014 and became parents to sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel.

Reflecting on the life-changing opportunity to work under Trump, Vance called the vetting process “a totally bizarre experience” during his 2024 appearance on the “Full Send” podcast. A clip highlighting his reaction to disclosing intimate details about his life, especially those pertaining to his marriage, resurfaced on Jan. 20.

Vance recalled that a “lawyer comes to your house, asks you the most intrusive questions, the most intrusive questions imaginable, right — my wife’s sitting there; we have three kids upstairs asleep, and at one point… he goes, ‘Do you have any secret family?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious? Do I have any secret family, like, what do you mean?’”

The lawyer explained, “’Well, sometimes people have like, you know, another spouse and they’ll have like other kids in a place like Alaska.’” Vance chuckled at the story, noting that he’d never visited the largest yet one of the least populated states.

Are you confessing to something @JDVance

Cause frankly the way Usha looks lately, I think she hates your guts–like most of America https://t.co/jaaTJykVev — 🟦 🟧🇺🇦🌻🍁☮️ Lucy Resists (@LucysOnIt) January 19, 2026

Moreover, JD stated, “By the way, if I did, I’m not going to admit it in front of my wife right now. It’s one of those questions where if you’ve gotten to that point in your life and you’re such a dishonest person you have a secret family in Alaska I think that most people would just, I assume, hide it at that point, but no, I don’t have a secret family in Alaska. And it’s all these weird questions that they ask.”

What some viewers heard was an admission of the “worst kept secret in Washington DC.”

An X user wrote, “So, they exist then. You don’t say something like this unless it’s already true.” Another reaction to the clip reads, “So he’s honest about lying to his wife???” The video also gave people a reason to revisit rumors about JD and Erika Kirk having an affair.

Much of social media is still convinced that their PDA-filled hug at a TurningPoint USA event was too intimate for a grieving widow and a platonic friend, despite Kirk implying that embracing and holding the back of someone’s head is not red flag behavior.

@independent Erika Kirk said she she’s similarities between her ‘irreplaceable’ late husband Charlie and JD Vance as she introduced the Vice President at a TurningPointUSA event in Mississippi. Click link in bio for more 🔗 ♬ original sound – Independent

A skeptic commented that JD “especially wouldn’t tell if her name was Erika.” The speculation and JD’s take on hiding a “secret family” was enough to fracture the semblance of unity among the Vances.

According to one X user, the VP is “a low-character man” and “She should divorce him.” Someone else wrote, “LOL hope she has a secret boyfriend.” Whispers of a separation grew loud when Usha made a public appearance without her wedding ring weeks after the hug controversy.

A rep claimed she forgot the symbolic jewelry while juggling motherhood and his role as the Second Lady. JD addressed the divorce claims during a 2025 interview with NBC News, saying, “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.”

He even gave his wife a special birthday post in January, though people noticed his message lacked affection. The couple is expected to make their first joint appearance of 2026 soon after skipping out on Trump Mar-a-Lago New Year’s festivities.