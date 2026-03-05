‘Yeah, Right’: Trump Appears Startled as Women Suddenly Begin Yelling His Name — but What Viewers Notice Next Has Many Convinced the Whole Thing Was Staged

President Donald Trump behavior continues to raise eyebrows, with critics pointing to a steady stream of public rants, awkward pauses during appearances, and moments that many say feel far removed from traditional presidential conduct — leaving even longtime observers wondering what might come next.

Footage of the 79-year-old commander-in-chief acting more like a disgruntled dictator goes viral constantly, and a new video isn’t helping matters, especially as tensions rise with recent strikes in Iran.

President Donald Trump’s latest word salad has social media calling for his removal from office. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump previously claimed negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program in Geneva last week did not go well — a characterization that stood in sharp contrast to that of an Omani official who was mediating the talks — with the president threatening military action if Iran doesn’t agree to a deal restricting the country’s nuclear program, which he’s continually claimed he destroyed last summer.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have,” Trump told reporters just half a day before the United States and its partner Israel began bombing the nation and assassinating its leaders.

He added, “We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons.”

Iran maintains that it is committed to peaceful nuclear enrichment and does not seek to develop a weapon. However, Trump’s troubling remarks raise valid concerns and his demeanor before addressing the press about Iran has prompted many to reflect on his past behavior, including patterns of misogyny.

As Trump exited the building with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to talk to the press, a large crowd of mostly women grabbed his attention. The portly president immediately changed direction and walked over to the crowd, as they yelled USA!” “USA!” and waving American flags.

Trump spent two minutes glad-handing the crowd as the press watched and waited for him to return, and the footage has gone viral. It features Trump excitedly raising his hands in the air as he heard the cheers before leaving Leavitt and the press standing by, then walking over to the gaggle.

The video was shared on Threads, as one noticed, “Trump meets with a crowd of young women with questionable morals at the White House. And some young dudes who definitely want to kiss him, but he doesn’t want to kiss them.”

One user thought the women in the group looked about the same age as Trump’s 19-year-old son, Barron Trump. “They look like Baron’s friends,” they wrote.

Another user pointed out that the women looked like they were wearing clothes from past decades, presumably for a wholesome-looking picture pre-planned. “Why are they all dressed like it’s the 50’s? It’s literally a staged photo op.”

“They bussed in Turning Point for a photo op,” agreed one user. “Show me you’re in a cult, without saying you’re in a cult,” joked another.

One user asked, “What episode of Handmaid’s tale is this?”

Several users thought Trump was not surprised by the young crowd, as one wrote, “A photo op with the naive youth, propaganda and grooming like this has been seen before, where?!?!” Another person didn’t believe it at all, “ Yeah, right.”

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has intensified, with joint U.S.–Israeli airstrikes hitting Iranian military sites and infrastructure across multiple provinces. In response, Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. bases and regional allies, escalating tensions and raising fears of a broader regional war.