‘Somebody’s Getting Fired’: Viral Video Shows Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Being Denied Entry to His Daughter’s Concert

Beyoncé concluded her historic “Cowboy Carter” tour with a final performance in Las Vegas this week, but an unexpected incident involving her father became the evening’s most talked-about moment.

Mathew Knowles, the man who helped launch Destiny’s Child and guided Beyoncé’s early career, found himself denied entry to the VIP pit area in front of the stage by security unfamiliar with who he was, as seen in a now viral video.

Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, was briefly denied entry into the singer’s finale concert of her “Cowboy Carter” tour. (Photos @beyonce/Instagram; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The incident unfolded at Allegiant Stadium on July 26, where Beyoncé delivered her final show of the 32-stadium tour that had captivated audiences across the U.S. and Europe.

Fan footage captured Mathew attempting to enter the exclusive pit area near the stage, only to be stopped by a guard who didn’t recognize the father of the world’s biggest superstar. The awkward encounter continued until other staff members intervened to clarify his identity and grant Beyoncé’s dad access to the coveted VIP section.

Beyhive fan Roger Bailey Knowles (no relation to Mathew) shared the video on Instagram, quickly drawing reactions from devoted fans.

“They better not play with Beyoncé’s daddy!” one supporter declared, while another warned, “Chile they better move and let Matthew in.”

A fifth chimed in “Somebody’s getting fired.”

The Industry Blitz’s posting of the footage generated even more commentary, with many fans drawing comparisons to Tina Knowles, who maintains a constant presence at her daughter’s concerts and collaborates with Beyoncé on various business ventures.

The incident highlighted the stark difference in recognizability between Beyoncé’s parents, with one observer noting, “Their job is to protect Beyonce not Matthew. Just wear your credentials like you should. Now if it was Tina they would have automatically known to open the gate. Matthew lucky to be there at all. He better still be thanking Jay Z.”

Another fan emphasized the potential consequences, stating, “They Betta get him right she would shut that sh-t down over pops…how petty B can get she Betta hope she has a job tomorrow.”

Others found humor in the situation, with one commenter adding, “I hope this made Ms.Tina chuckle.”

While the security mix-up provided entertainment for social media, it also served as a reminder of the complicated family history that has played out in public over the years.

The Knowles family dynamics have been marked by significant challenges, particularly surrounding Mathew’s infidelity during his marriage to Tina. Their relationship endured decades of betrayals, with Mathew’s affairs becoming a recurring source of pain for the family.

The tension reached a breaking point when Mathew fathered a child with another woman in 2009, prompting Tina to file for divorce.

However, in a shocking turn of events revealed in Tina’s recent memoir “Matriarch,” she and Mathew secretly reconciled in early 2010, keeping their renewed relationship hidden from Beyoncé and Solange. When the daughters discovered this reconciliation during a surprise Mother’s Day visit, their reactions were explosive, with Solange particularly outraged.

The reconciliation proved short-lived when news emerged that Tina’s husband had fathered yet another child with a different woman. This final betrayal ended any hope of salvaging their marriage, with their divorce becoming official in November 2011.

Despite the tumultuous history, Tina has maintained that Mathew is still her protector, describing their current relationship as brotherly and acknowledging that, despite his failures, he would stand up for her.

The Las Vegas finale brought together Hollywood’s elite, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Gayle King, who captured the star-studded gathering with the caption “Grand opening, grand closing!”

Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and Daniel Kaluuya, were among the other notable attendees who witnessed Beyoncé’s historic tour conclusion, according to USA Today.

The show itself proved worthy of the celebrity turnout, featuring reunions with former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, a collaboration with “Cowboy Carter” contributor Shaboozey, and a memorable performance alongside Jay-Z.

The evening represented the culmination of a tour that began at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28, showcasing Beyoncé’s groundbreaking country album and celebrating both established legends and emerging Black country artists.