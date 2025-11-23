‘Can’t Walk or Sit Up Straight’: Short Clip of Trump’s ‘Hunched Over’ Walk Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In on His Posture

Anytime Donald Trump walks into a room, his ego expects every eye — and every camera — locked on him. And he definitely got that, just not the way he hoped, after an embarrassing moment during his meeting with a world leader.

One of Trump’s ceremonial welcomes exploded online within minutes — not for anything political, but for the president’s odd posture as he shuffled into the room with his guest close behind him. The five-second clip of him squeezing past diplomats, Elon Musk, and staffers ignited immediate speculation.

Trump’s humpback posture and unsteady walk into a room full of people have viewers wondering what’s going on with the president. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

‘You Must Be Blind or Stupid’: Donald Trump’s Off-Balance Stumble Next to Melania Becomes Impossible to Ignore After Viewers Zoom In as White House Fires Back

When the President of the United States walks into a room, the cameras never miss a beat — and neither does the internet.

The renewed attention to Trump’s lumpy-backed gait lands just days after an AI-generated video falsely suggesting he nearly lost a dental plate during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dominated online conversations.

This time, however, the footage was real — and viewers zeroed in on how slumped over the 79-year-old commander-in-chief walked into a White House dinner with the prince and first lady Melania behind him.

As usual with the former reality star, many on social media weighed in.

Watch Trump as he walks

He knows exactly what he is doing and the whole place feels it 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/Alpp2XC9uO — fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 19, 2025

One supporter tried to turn the clip into a show of confidence, posting, “Watch Trump as he walks. He knows exactly what he is doing and the whole place feels it.”

But the internet wasn’t buying it, with one quick rebuttal asking, “Huh. What does a hunched over walk suppose to mean?”

That question captured the tone of the broader conversation. Even when South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted about grocery prices, a user swerved the discussion back to Trump’s posture and weight: “Tubby Trump, McDonald’s biggest commercial is NO one to listen to! He’s Overweight, swallow ankles, hunch back can’t walk or sit up straight.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump’s walk dominated online chatter. On Nov. 18, when someone shared an animated clip of Trump running, viewers immediately rejected it as fantasy. One commenter wrote, “Totally fake Trump could not move that fast to save his own life. He walks head down hunched over like the hunch back of Nortedame.”

Others tied his walking pattern to his own insults. After Trump called a reporter “piggy,” someone fired back: “Fat hunch back Trump, is calling other people piggy? Does this walrus have any mirrors in his home?”

'Have to be able to take it': White House blames reporter after Trump calls her 'piggy' https://t.co/Na1lbm5KT8 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) November 18, 2025

His posture isn’t the only thing drawing attention as videos of Trump walking have repeatedly shown an unsteady, uneven gait.

Footage from a golf outing in August 2025 with former MLB star Roger Clemens and his son Kacy showed Trump dragging his right leg, taking stiff, uneven steps that caught viewers’ attention. A MeidasTouch commentator reviewing the clip noted, “He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” according to The Daily Beast.

His Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska added another viral moment. As Trump approached the red carpet, his path was anything but straight. Cameras caught him zigzagging from one side of the walkway to the other in sharp, off-center movements that overshadowed the entire diplomatic entry.

Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time.



World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba. pic.twitter.com/wVyk0vSLuW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 15, 2025

The Air Force One stairs became another focal point. After the Alaska trip, a video of Trump boarding the aircraft circulated widely because of a new detail: bold “Watch Your Step” lettering on the steps. Observers immediately linked the added caution to Trump’s repeated missteps, fueling more speculation about his balance.

Despite rising questions, the administration has consistently insisted nothing is wrong.

When Trump appeared to swerve while walking from Marine One to Air Force One, White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the concerns as fabricated.

Trump is careful not to fall down the stairs pic.twitter.com/TrS9metkbr — Niv Calderon (@nivcalderon) August 15, 2025

When frequent bruising on Trump’s right hand became a topic of discussion, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the marks were the result of Trump “meeting more Americans and shaking more hands on a daily than any other President in history,” later attributing them to his use of daily aspirin for chronic venous insufficiency.

Even a simple walk with first lady Melania Trump drew coverage after a publication described him as “wildly veering.”

Still, none of the denials has slowed the conversation. The latest viral video — Trump entering a high-stakes meeting with a visible curve in his back — has only strengthened public skepticism about his physical stability. The question that surfaced online — “What’s he doing?” — keeps resurfacing with every new clip, turning each public appearance into another round of scrutiny about how the president moves.