‘What the Hell?’: Trump Complains, Whines, Then Moans Like a ‘Demon Trying to Escape His Body’ in a Bizarre Moment That Has the Audience Gasping

President Donald Trump is no stranger to making himself a spectacle, and a recent speech he gave in Michigan has folks scratching their heads.

The 79-year-old commander in chief was speaking to an audience at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit, and in addition to fumbling his own name during the speech, he did something else so bizarre that people are asking, “WTF.”

Donald Trump’s noises during a recent speech prompted concern about his health. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump was in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 13, to speak to members of the Detroit Economic Club, but it isn’t economics that is making headlines after the event. The president’s mental health has been in question for years — partly due to his age, but also because of his demented rants and numerous public naps.

His speech in Michigan was no different, and a video clip making the rounds online features Trump making weird noises while mocking former President Joe Biden.

“You know, when you go up here, you take a big chance. Especially me because I go off teleprompter about 80 percent of the time. But isn’t it nice to have a president that can go off teleprompter, don’t you think?” Trump stated.

After being met with cheering and laughter from the crowd, he continued, “Remember the speeches Joe [Biden] would make? First of all, they’d last a matter of seconds, you know.”

He then appears to be trying to clear his throat and cough like Biden.

“You ever noticed Joe would always cough before a speech?” Trump stated, before making a series of bizarre sounds that were, shall we say, excessive.

One internet user thought Trump sounded like a devil or a demon with his wild noises and excessive throat clearing. The user shared the video clip of Trump on Threads with the caption, “The demons are trying to escape his body….a bit too evil for them [devil emoji] #DonaldTrump #WTF.” Another said, “I second that. What the hell?”

Others picked up Trump mocking Biden as one wrote, “Holy shit if Biden had done that… wtf??” Another said, “Trump was imitating Biden in this clip—he’s always bullying Biden.”

The broader message felt by most social media users read, “He can’t just let Joe Biden go can he??”

The president’s mental fitness has been in question for some time as he continues to make public blunders — such as yelling at a female reporter last November aboard Air Force One, “Quiet! Quiet, Piggy!” He also made strange noises during a meeting with GOP lawmakers on Jan. 6 at the Kennedy Center.

Trump — long known for mocking Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” — was caught on camera appearing to nod off during a televised meeting in Saudi Arabia while discussing a major arms agreement, and critics immediately seized on the moment as ironic and hypocritical.

Comedian D.L. Hughley shared the clip on social media, dubbing him “Donald Slump” and questioning why there was little outcry from Trump’s allies given his past attacks on Biden’s energy. Most reactions focused on Trump’s repeated eye closures and supposed dozing, though a few supporters defended him and blamed critics instead. Trump and his communications team denied he was asleep, saying he was listening closely during the visit.