‘So Disappointing’: Carrie Underwood Goes Silent on Social Media Amid Talk of Her Removal from ‘American Idol’ After Jamal Roberts Interaction

Carrie Underwood seems to have mysteriously vanished from social media, leaving her Instagram account untouched for four days following intense backlash over her treatment of the first Black male winner “American Idol” in over two decades. The former “Idol” champion, who returned to judge the competition 20 years after her own victory, now finds herself at the center of a controversy that has fans calling for her removal from the show’s panel.

The drama began during the May 18 finale when elementary school teacher Jamal Roberts was crowned the 2025 “American Idol” winner, earning a record-breaking 26 million votes.

Carrie Underwood’s absence from social media has sparked speculation among fans, especially following the backlash over the “Jamal Roberts” win. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan celebrated with standing ovations, viewers noticed something troubling: Underwood remained conspicuously seated during Roberts’ final performance of Anthony Hamilton’s “Her Heart,” a moment that would later ignite widespread criticism about her apparent lack of support for the Mississippi native.

The backlash intensified on social media, with critics flooding Underwood’s May 31 Instagram post with pointed accusations. In addition to this being her last post, her team has limited the comments.

“Why are you deleting comments? Oh I know. Because you’re being called out,” one person asked, suggesting the singer was actively removing negative feedback.

Another commenter dubbed her “Karen underworld,” while others launched into broader political attacks, writing, “The country has voted & you’re OUT. You can’t possibly go through life being this dense and disconnected. The Affordable Care Act is great for many Americans. I don’t have it but I know because I CARE to know. Also President Obama is a smart & very accomplished man, something you could never have. He’s still doing great things. Meanwhile your buddies lack intelligence and are sitting on stages making unfunny jokes abt someone smarter than you.”

Perhaps the most cutting comment was the simple: “Ah, so disappointing.”

The controversy deepened when details emerged about Underwood’s interactions with Roberts throughout the season.

During one performance, she criticized the winner for missing an opportunity to “move around and entertain” while singing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The situation became increasingly uncomfortable when Underwood revealed she had named a baby lamb on her Tennessee farm “Jamal” in honor of Roberts, a gesture that many interpreted as tone-deaf given the mounting tension surrounding her treatment of the contestant.

Roberts himself addressed the situation during a recent interview with “The Morning Hustle Show,” where he diplomatically highlighted the stark difference in treatment between judges.

While acknowledging that both Underwood and Bryan are country singers, Roberts noted that Bryan provided complete support throughout his journey. He also revealed telling his manager about Underwood’s “swag” comment, which came after he performed in front of the judges. According to Underwood, he didn’t work the stage and didn’t have the “swag” she was looking for. Roberts was surprised by the statement, considering other contestants received golden tickets while wearing “cowboy boots” and “overalls,” highlighting what many saw as an obvious double standard.

Underwood’s current social media silence may not represent retreat but rather a deliberate strategy she’s developed over the years.

The 42-year-old singer has previously discussed her “post and ghost” approach to platforms like Instagram, a technique she credits to Joe Rogan.

“It’s really important when you think about social media that you realize it’s not the real world,” she explained to E! News, describing how she learned to prioritize her real-life responsibilities over online criticism.

The mother of two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher, has expressed that her focus remains on raising “good humans” rather than worrying about public opinion.

“I’m 42 years old. I’ve got two kids I’m trying to raise to be good humans. I’m just out there doing the best I can, so if I want to post something, I’m just going to do it and leave it there,” she stated, reflecting a mindset developed through years of navigating public scrutiny.

Yet this controversy feels different from typical celebrity social media drama.

Underwood’s return to American Idol was meant to celebrate her journey from unknown contestant to country music royalty. Instead, her tenure as judge has become overshadowed by questions about fairness, representation, politics, and whether her 2005 victory makes her qualified to mentor the show’s artists in 2025.