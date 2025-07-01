‘Very Tough’: Carrie Underwood Might Be the 14th Judge to Bow Out of ‘American Idol;’ But It’s Not the Backlash from Her Judging Driving Her Away

Carrie Underwood’s future on “American Idol” hangs in the balance, but it might not be for the reasons fans think.

While social media has been buzzing with calls for her removal from the judging panel, a new tabloid reports claims an alleged tipster close to the country superstar reveals the real issue is much more personal. The 42-year-old singer is reportedly struggling with the demanding schedule that keeps her away from husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, for weeks at a time.

When Underwood stepped into Katy Perry’s shoes for season 23, it seemed like the perfect full-circle moment. Twenty years after her own “American Idol” victory launched her into country music stardom, she was back to guide the next generation alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. But what should have been a triumphant homecoming has turned into an emotional balancing act between career opportunities and family life, the report claims.

Carrie Underwood’s potential American Idol exit reportedly has nothing to do with fan backlash and everything to do with missing her family during filming.(Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage)

Life & Style claims it was told by a purported insider about just how tough the separation has been on Underwood.

“She’s on the road a lot. She’s missing her kids and Mike, which is very tough,” the tipster reportedly revealed.

“They FaceTime day and night and she flies home every spare moment she gets, but it’s not the same as just being there,” the source continued.

The constant travel supposedly has taken an emotional toll that goes beyond typical work stress. After grueling days of filming, Underwood finds herself alone in hotel rooms, drained from the emotional highs and lows of the competition while longing to be home reading bedtime stories instead of seeing her children through a phone screen, according to the tabloid.

Despite the family challenges, the same insider insists Underwood isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

She’s reportedly “nowhere near” giving up on the show that’s become both a massive paycheck and a source of genuine joy. The “Jesus Takes the Wheel” chart-topper loves working with her fellow judges and finds deep satisfaction in helping contestants navigate what she knows firsthand is a “really bewildering experience.”

However, Underwood’s judging tenure has been anything but smooth sailing. The season 23 finale sparked a firestorm when elementary school teacher Jamal Roberts was crowned champion, becoming the first Black male winner in over two decades.

While Richie and Bryan erupted in standing ovations during Roberts’ final performance, viewers noticed Underwood remained seated. The moment ignited accusations of bias and unfair treatment that quickly spread across social media platforms.

The backlash was swift and brutal.

Fans flooded Underwood’s Instagram posts with pointed criticism, accusing her of deleting negative comments that demanded her removal from the show. Some comments turned personal and political, while others simply expressed disappointment with a cutting “Ah, so disappointing.”

The controversy wasn’t helped by earlier incidents throughout the season, particularly when Underwood criticized Roberts for lacking “swag” and failing to work the stage effectively.

Roberts himself addressed the situation with diplomatic grace during a recent interview, highlighting the stark difference in how the judges treated him. While acknowledging that both Underwood and Bryan are country artists, he noted that Bryan provided unwavering support throughout his journey. The winner also pointed out what many saw as a troubling double standard, questioning why other contestants received golden tickets while wearing casual “cowboy boots” and “overalls” when his more polished performances faced criticism.

The Grammy winner’s response to the mounting pressure has been characteristically measured. The mother of two has long practiced a “post and ghost” approach to social media, a strategy she credits to Joe Rogan, prioritizing real-life responsibilities over online engagement. Since the finale controversy, she’s maintained radio silence on her platforms while her team has reportedly limited comments on existing posts.

Adding to the awkwardness was Underwood’s decision to name a baby lamb on her Tennessee farm “Jamal” in honor of Roberts during the season. Many found the gesture tone-deaf given the growing tension surrounding her treatment of the contestant.

Looking ahead, Underwood faces a scheduling nightmare that would challenge any working parent. A different music industry informant claims her 2025 calendar is “absolutely packed” with commitments, including her Las Vegas residency and various other gigs. There’s even buzz about a potential collaboration with fellow country singer Jelly Roll that could capitalize on their “American Idol” connection.

While the fan backlash and judging controversies have certainly added stress to her “American Idol” experience, those familiar with the situation believe her ultimate decision about returning for season 24 will come down to family priorities.