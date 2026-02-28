‘That’s Why Kash Was at the After Party’: Trump Clings to Medal Like a Prize He’ll Never Win as One Loose Line Blows His Real Plan Wide Open

President Donald Trump has never met a shiny object he didn’t admire, and this week the Oval Office offered up another one — this time dangling from the neck of a freshly crowned Olympic champion.

For years, Trump’s fascination with titles, awards, and trophies has been part of his public persona.

From peace prizes to ceremonial honors, he has made no secret of enjoying the symbolism of recognition — especially the kind that glitters. So, when a group of gold medalists walked into a room redecorated with gilded flourishes, Trump couldn’t help himself.

The gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team arrived at the White House ahead of the State of the Union address, still riding high from their 2-1 overtime victory over Canada at the Milan Cortina Games — the country’s first men’s hockey gold since 1980.

The players posed along the South Portico, strolled the West Wing colonnade past presidential portraits, and even flashed their medals into the press office.

Inside the Oval Office, Trump greeted them warmly.

“I recognize every one of you. I know every one of you,” he said, admiring their “USA”-emblazoned tops and the medals that matched the room’s gold accents.

The lighthearted peak came when Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk offered Trump a closer look at his medal. He then dropped a line that exposed his real plan.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m not giving it back,” Trump joked as he slipped the medal over his neck.

Tkachuk shot back, “I’ll trade you that for a pen.”

Trump, studying the medal against his suit, added, “That’s cool. I never thought I’d have this on me.”

The room erupted in laughter, knowing how true the statement was. The team was in Washington to meet the president and attend the State of the Union, part of their wild championship celebration. It all started with FBI Director Kash Patel partying in the locker room after their win in Italy, chugging a beer like a college frat boy.

Online, the mood was less celebratory and more about Trump appearing to swipe something that was not rightfully his. One X user quipped, “Add an Olympic Gold Medal to the list of prizes Trump covets that he has not earned.”

Another wrote, “He loves medals and awards but never wants to work for it. Always looking for easy and free handouts and hand-me downs.”

A third warned, “He’s serious, guys. He’s not giving it back. Hope you had a copy made to give him, that should be standard practice.”

Critics piled on with sharper commentary, including, “Funny how a gold medal might get lost in the needy narcissist’s gold bordello office,” and “That’s why Kash was at the after party. His mission was to secure a [medal] for the biggest POS ever.”

One disappointed fan added, “Sorry I ever cheered for the men’s hockey team.”

The medal moment also revived another viral wave that had folded Olympic legend Simone Biles into AI-generated satire.

In one widely shared fake image, Trump appeared in a gymnastics leotard, positioned as though receiving a medal from Biles — a pointed jab given her public criticism of him. The exaggerated scene leaned into the ongoing joke about his pursuit of high-profile honors, blending absurdity with political theater.

A similar theme resurfaced weeks earlier during the World Cup draw, where Trump accepted the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Calling it “truly one of the great honors of my life,” he embraced the gold trophy and medal while touting his self-described record as a “president of peace.”

The accolade drew mockery from critics who framed it as a consolation prize, especially amid renewed chatter about the Nobel Peace Prize.

Still, inside the Oval Office on Tuesday, the mood was buoyant.

Trump slipped on a medal, played along with the joke, and delivered a line that disarmed the room: he never imagined wearing one of these. For a president who drools at anything that shimmers, shines, or sparkles, the laughter that followed may have been the most genuine prize of all.