‘Did He Put on Black Face?’: Trump Doesn’t Get the Hero’s Welcome He Expected — Breaks Into That Familiar Dance to Fill the Silence, Then Pulls a Move That Leaves the Room Frozen in Disbelief

President Donald Trump‘s big entrance didn’t go as planned, as he was seen waiting like a kid after school for someone to run to his rescue.

The president failed to energize a crowded room with his MAGA theme song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood, either through his moves or his words, in viral footage circulating online.

As Trump made his way to the stage, he paused as the song continued, seemingly waiting for the hero’s welcome that came in an unexpected way.

President Donald Trump’s pre-speech move has fans wondering what he was doing before he stepped on stage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

While at the Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, last week, he was given a tour before his scheduled speech about the economy.

When the room failed to respond with gusto, Trump began to do one of his signature dance moves and swayed from side to side with his hands in the air. Only a few people were seen clapping in the room, and one lone person recording with their cellphone eagerly pumped their fist repeatedly in a pitiful attempt to show how quickly the enthusiasm failed.

Then Trump shocked the crowd when he paused to wink and blow a kiss to someone as if that would change the vibe in the room.

A clip of Trump’s arrival on stage was shared on X with the caption, “Trump with some pre-speech ‘dancing.'”

X users reacted to Trump’s pitiful reception with remarks about what he did the night before. One user joked, “Movement does make one wake up,” while another said, “He’s ready … got that nap in.”

Another X user noted how awkward the moment was, as the 79-year-old stood before the crowd, waiting to be applauded like a king awaiting praise from his flock.

Trump with some pre-speech "dancing" pic.twitter.com/unJcFoK6SP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

“This is so incredibly awkward,” they wrote. “This is where REAL presidents would seek out people in the audience to make eye contact with and make them feel like part of something. Not this chode…he dances like the creepy stalker at the bar.”

One user joked, “Loserpalooza 2026 is off to a terrible start.”

Then fans zoomed in and noticed Trump’s face tan was darker and more orange than usual, a fact that several users noticed. “His f—king makeup.”

“He’s such an embarrassment,” replied another. One pondered, “Did he put on black face makeup to go to Georgia?? Good Lord!”

The president fell asleep earlier in Washington, D.C., during his Board of Peace meeting, and one user referenced Trump’s public catnap. “He’s ready got that nap in.”

Trump often dances at MAGA rallies and before speeches at pubic events, and he admits that the first lady hates when he dances to the song “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People. The POTUS pumps his hands in the air as he alternates them in a jerking motion while he does a boogie-woogie.

During an interview on “The Five” with Jesse Watters, Melania said she thinks the dance is inappropriate.

“I like it, but at certain times,” she said. “Some days it’s not appropriate, and I told him so, but it’s his dance, and I think people love it.”

Trump’s reportedly lasted for some 90 minutes, and he invited Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker and Clay Fuller, a candidate to replace former 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to join him onstage.

Trump has endorsed Fuller’s candidacy in the Georgia congressional district vacated last month by his Republican supporter-turned-political foe Greene.