‘Look at the Coward’: Watch Trump Kick Reporter Out After She Ambushed Him About Iran, When She Refused to Back Down His Unhinged Reaction Went Viral

Donald Trump has a way of shutting down a room without raising his voice — and when he decides he doesn’t want to talk, you might as well disappear.

Especially if your facts threaten to challenge whatever unbelievable story he’s trying to tell. In Washington, that signal can come fast, with a quick glance and a gesture that lets everyone know the conversation is officially over. Ask any reporter who visits the White House.

Trump ended the press conference abruptly, and his refusal to answer a reporter’s question became the moment that overshadowed everything else. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Who the Hell Wrote That’: Donald Trump Snaps After Being Forced to Read a Word He Clearly Didn’t Recognize

That quiet understanding hovered inside the Oval Office as Trump hosted reporters to announce and sign an executive order on April 18, aimed at accelerating the medical review and research of psychedelic drugs, such as ibogaine, for treating serious mental illnesses like PTSD, severe depression, and opioid addiction.

After giving his remarks, he took a few questions, but shut down the meeting when a question was asked about what happened overseas earlier that morning with the controversial war in Iran.

CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi became the one voice willing to test that tension when she ambused him about Iran. While asking about reports that Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats had fired upon vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump tried to shut her down.

“Mr. President, a question on Iran. Iranian gunboats fired upon 2 vessels today. President Macron said …” she began when the president interrupted her.

Rinaldi refused to back down when Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson stepped forward as Trump declined to answer. He then motioned with his thumb to have her removed, said “out,” before adding, Thank you very much.”

"Out"

Bro can't handle the questions that test his false reality. pic.twitter.com/dWR5caHE0p — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 22, 2026

Video shows him turning his body away from her as he instructed someone to take her out.

Nelson then escorted Rinaldir out of the Oval Office. The exchange ended without a response, as cameras captured the silent over Trump’s unhinged reaction.

After Rinaldi and CBS shared the video online, reactions poured in quickly, forming two distinct waves of commentary.

On the Instagram post, one viewer defended the reporter’s role, writing, “Journalist just stating a FACT. Why does he want her thrown out?”

Another commenter on X expressed frustration, saying, “Reporters need to keep asking the question until he answers it… he can kick them all out but that looks way worse on him than them.”

A fourth voice struck a more personal tone. “Isn’t it funny the second anyone speaks facts or fact checks his fat @$$ it’s instant attack and or be ushered out,” said one person. Wake the f–k up.”

On Threads, the reaction carried a sharper edge.

One user wrote, “He knew the press pool was going to ask him about Iran, so he made sure to kick them out before they could ask.”

Another commenter framed the move as calculated, posting, “Declawing the press pack was immensely smart. He’s a nightmare.”

A final message captured the anger many viewers felt watching the clip circulate online, writing, “Look at the coward. He’s too afraid to answer questions on why amerikkka got their a—es kicked in Iran.”

For White House reporters, the exchange felt familiar, not surprising.

During an April 6 press conference on the war in Iran, Trump clashed with “New York Times” reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs. When asked if certain military actions could violate international law, Trump sidestepped the question. He attacked the paper’s credibility and repeatedly dismissed the reporter while continuing his remarks.

Another incident that still circulates in political conversations involved a female reporter aboard Air Force One in 2025. Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey tried to ask about the Epstein files, but the president avoided answering.

During that exchange, Trump snapped, “Quiet, piggy,” mocking her appearance.

Meanwhile, the issue that prompted Rinaldi’s question has not faded into the background.

Reports indicate Iranian gunboats approached vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opened fire on April 22. The incident raised tensions in an already volatile region and underscored the stakes behind the headlines.

Against that backdrop, Trump’s latest Oval Office press conference carried more weight. For critics, the focus shifted from Trump’s remarks to his intent to what he intentially avoided.