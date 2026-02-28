‘The Crooked Wig and the Nails’: Black Trump Supporter’s Big Moment Gets Hijacked By Brutal Close-Up After He Gushed Over Nicki Minaj for the Same Thing

President Donald Trump waited until after mid-February to celebrate Black History Month at the White House, holding a reception for black executives and supporters who backed him.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Did He Put on Black Face?’: Trump Doesn’t Get the Hero’s Welcome He Expected — Breaks Into That Familiar Dance to Fill the Silence, Then Pulls a Move That Leaves the Room Frozen in Disbelief

In addition to naming all of his Black friends during his speech, Trump rambled on about his record with the Black community and claimed to be the savior of HBCUs.

Trump also brought successful Black business owners to the podium, including Anetta Bradford.

Bradford and her husband own the Hebrews 11:1 coffee shop in Hope, Arkansas, and Trump wanted to gloat about a no-tax-on-tips provision in his One Big Beautiful Bill Act. He introduced her while giving himself a lengthy pat on the back for opening her ” incredibly successful coffee shop” in 2019.

“That’s an interesting name,” said Trump of the name Hebrew 11:1. “No one thinks, uh, that the ‘no tax on tips’ matters. Well, it does matter. And it mattered a lot to Anetta. And she was able to grow her business just in a short period of time and hired more employees. And she’s making a fortune. I’d like you to give some of the people in that room some of that money.”

Unfortunately for Bradford, when she made her way to the podium, the only thing people were paying attention to was the bush on top of her head instead of the words coming out of her mouth.

“God be the glory,” she said. “It is such an honor to be here today. Um Hebrews 11:1. People ask me all the time, why did I even open a business? Why did I even call it Hebrews 11:1? Hebrews 11:1 is my very favorite scripture.”

Bradford stood before the crowd with an angel-cut bob hairstyle, though many were unimpressed by her wig and its very flattering color, and the internet took notice.

“What color is that wig?….s—t looks horrible,” replied one Instagram user.

Another joked, “The wig on your head is saying ‘no,” and another replied in Trump’s signature all-caps style used to insult folks on social media.

users also dragged Bradford’s “hideous wig,” with one user asking, “Would you trust anyone with a crooked wig?”

Anetta Bradford’s wig makes an impression during Donald Trump’s Black History Month celebration. (Photos: YouTube/Right Side Broadcasting Network)

“He hasn’t been too good to you with your paycheck? did you see that big wig on your head girl go sit down somewhere. Lol,” laughed another.

“That wig needs a blessing,” another replied.

“Baby you need to get that wig done ’cause baby, you out yo rabbit ssa mind. Don’t put Jesus into drama,” added one. “The check must of went through for the wig and nails,” joked another.

While Trump didn’t comment on the woman’s looks, he practically drooled on the podium weeks early while discussing his first meeting with .

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!'” said Trump before yelling to the crowd, “Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that.”

Trump: "Do we love Nicki Minaj? She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful. I said, 'Nicki, so beautiful.' Her nails, her nails they're like that long. I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn't want to get into that." pic.twitter.com/2KUmJsJ7d1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

It’s unclear if Bradford was going for the same look the “Pink Friday” rapper has transformed into since voicing her public support for Trump over the past few months.

Minaj has seemingly changed her appearance to reflect her MAGA-aligned aesthetic, complete with conservative looks and blond hair favored by several MAGA women like Pam Bondi, Karoline Leavitt, and Erika Kirk.