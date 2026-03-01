‘You See That?’: Black MAGA Supporter Humiliated After Trump Uses Her as a Prop, Then Cameras Lock In on What’s Sitting on Top of Her Head

President Donald Trump will always find a way to humiliate his rivals and his supporters during any briefing or meeting with the press. He doesn’t miss an opportunity to use someone as a prop, shoutout “beautiful” women in the crowd or brag about his “movie star” wife, Melania Trump.

The room often fills with laughter, sometimes at him, rather than with him, when he uses his supporters as props to push the nice guy image no one is buying. Trump can never tell the difference between those rallying for him or against until they blatantly scream it out, just like a woman who went viral for all the wrong reasons.

President Donald Trump humiliated one of his supporters during a big ceremony at the White House. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

‘Did He Put on Black Face?’: Trump Doesn’t Get the Hero’s Welcome He Expected — Breaks Into That Familiar Dance to Fill the Silence, Then Pulls a Move That Leaves the Room Frozen in Disbelief

A black Trump supporter, among other successful Black business owners, was brought to the White House for Trump’s Black History Month ceremony, where the president rambled about how much he’s supposedly done for the Black community and other wild claims about saving HBCUs.

He came to the podium and named a few of his black friends before bringing a woman named Anetta Bradford onstage.

Bradford and her husband run the quirky Hebrews 11:1 coffee shop in Hope, Arkansas. Trump decided it was the perfect moment to celebrate a no-tax-on-tips provision in his One Big Beautiful Bill Act. With all the humility of a peacock, he introduced Bradford while patting himself on the back for launching her “incredibly successful” coffee shop back in 2019 with an “interesting name.”

Trump said, “No one thinks, uh, that the ‘no tax on tips’ matters. Well, it does matter. And it mattered a lot to Anetta. And she was able to grow her business just in a short period of time and hired more employees. And she’s making a fortune. I’d like you to give some of the people in that room some of that money.”

Unfortunately for Bradford, when she made her way to the podium, the only thing people were paying attention to was the bush on top of her head instead of the words coming out of her mouth.

“God be the glory,” she said. “It is such an honor to be here today. Um Hebrews 11:1. People ask me all the time, why did I even open a business? Why did I even call it Hebrews 11:1? Hebrews 11:1 is my very favorite scripture.”

Bradford stood before the crowd with an angel-cut bob hairstyle, though many on the internet were unimpressed by her wig’s overlapping hairline and its very flattering look.

“What color is that wig?….s—t looks horrible,” replied one Instagram user.

Another joked, “The wig on your head is saying ‘no,” and another replied in Trump’s signature all-caps style used to insult folks on social media.

users also dragged Bradford’s “hideous wig,” with one user asking, “Would you trust anyone with a crooked wig?”

A few made jokes that Trump likely paid her to speak at the ceremony, but the money should have gone elsewhere. “That wig needs a blessing,” one person.

Anetta Bradford’s wig makes an impression during Donald Trump’s Black History Month celebration. (Photos: YouTube/Right Side Broadcasting Network)

“He hasn’t been too good to you with your paycheck? Did you see that big wig on your head girl go sit down somewhere. Lol,” laughed another.

“Baby you need to get that wig done ’cause baby, you out yo rabbit ssa mind. Don’t put Jesus into drama,” added another. “The check must of went through for the wig and nails,” a fifth person noted.

While Trump didn’t comment on the woman’s looks, he practically drooled on the podium weeks early while discussing his first meeting with .

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!'” said Trump before yelling to the crowd, “Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that.”

Trump: "Do we love Nicki Minaj? She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful. I said, 'Nicki, so beautiful.' Her nails, her nails they're like that long. I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn't want to get into that." pic.twitter.com/2KUmJsJ7d1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

It’s unclear if Bradford was going for the same look the “Pink Friday” rapper has transformed into since voicing her public support for Trump over the past few months.

Minaj has seemingly changed her appearance to reflect her MAGA-aligned aesthetic, complete with conservative looks and blond hair favored by several MAGA women like Pam Bondi, Karoline Leavitt, and Erika Kirk.