‘Trying to Be Erika Kirk’: Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy After Unrecognizable Look, Fans Claim She Bleached Her Skin to Look Like a ‘White Lady’ for Trump

Since Nicki Minaj has pledged herself to Donald Trump MAGA fans have become increasingly confused by her.

One of her earlier acts of allegiance was in November, when she supported his decision to put Nigeria on a watch list over allegations the West African country supports violence against its Christians. She even spoke on the issue to members of the United Nations that same month.

Nicki Minaj changes looks as she continues aligning herself with MAGA. (Photo: Getty Images)

In December, she ruffled feathers even more after she appeared onstage at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of founder Charlie Kirk. The next month she attended the Trump Accounts Summit, where she was not only pictured holding hands with him but also referred to herself as his “No. 1 fan” and said “That’s not going to change.”

Most of the fans Minaj has accumulated over the years are not those that support conservative ideals. But the loyalty runs deep with her devotees, also called the Barbs. So though many may not approve of her recent political choices, some still hope to find some understanding in them. But she’s becoming more unrecognizable to them, not in just character, but also looks.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, she was a guest speaker at the World Liberty Financial Forum in Mar-a-Lago, where the topic of discussion was “Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy.” Pictures of her on stage quickly went viral, with comments from fans wondering about her physical appearance.

She had on gray eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick as well as a blond-ish wig. The wig was layered and looked like someone attempted to curl the front strands but was unsuccessful with making the hair curl all the way. It’s quite a difference from her usual immaculately styled tresses.

One person posted screenshots and a short clip of Minaj on stage and wrote, “Who tf is that.”

Someone responded claiming this transformation was all a part of her strategy to further align herself with MAGA. They said, “Is this her MAGA glow up to a WW. Truly hysterical. 😭 she trying to fit in with the Whites.”

Typically the MAGA makeover for women is described as them having overfilled cheeks, lip filler, and defined eyebrows.

Another person who had similar thoughts wrote, “Whitewashing herself right before our eyes.Her so called ‘allies’ in the audience didn’t even recognize her and even when announced do not really like her.”

this MAGA era for Nicki Minaj looks so so good on her, i’m HERE for it! 😮‍💨💯 pic.twitter.com/1FGpezBPuD — MAGA BARBIE (@MAGABARBIE47) February 10, 2026

A third person thought something looked off with her skin. They asked, “Who’s that white lady with a tan??? 🤔”

“Not Dachel Rolezal,” said a fourth person comparing her to Rachel Dolezal a white woman who gained fame after posing as a Black woman for years and even transforming herself physically to look like one.

But someone else speculated that she was trying to emulate someone else who she’s actually been with recently.

“She is trying to be Erika Kirk apparently,” they wrote.

Kirk notably has long blond hair, which she often wears in a middle-part style.

Though she may be losing fans, it appears the love is mutual between her and the president.

In fact he actually praised her looks when he spoke about her at a Black History Month event at the White House on Feb. 18.

He said, “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said ‘Nicki you’re so beautiful. Her nails are like that long,’” he said, demonstrating the size with his own fingers.

It’s not clear when Minaj’s next event takes place, but it’s safe to say this won’t be the last time the world sees her affiliated with Trump.