‘Jesse Is Not Wearing Underwear’: Jesse Williams Flexes His Ripped Body in New Video, and Fans Are Obsessed After Zooming In on One Tiny Detail

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams has captured the attention of many after showing off his sculpted body in a new magazine spread.

For his recent feature with Men’s Health, the actor was filmed doing a full body workout in a new video that some people were too distracted by the bulge near his shorts to notice his fitness routine.

Jesse Williams causes chaos online after his new gym video has fans fixated on what’s underneath his grey shorts. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount+)

With assistance from his trainer, Yaw Owusu Jr., the 44-year-old entertainer took the audience through various exercises, starting with the standard pullups and pushups as well as complex exercises like the cable chop and the cable cross pull down.

‘I Get Why His Ex Wife Can’t Leave This Man Alone’: Tamar Braxton and Fans Share Risqué Comments After Leaked Footage of Jesse Williams

But fans were focused on what they could see through Williams’ shorts and how apparent it looked in the video. He was wearing gray shorts and a lighter gray tank top with no shoes. Some believed the shorts were all Williams was wearing around his pelvis.

“Dr. Jackson Avery (sorry, you’re linked to him forever),” one YouTuber wrote, tying Williams to his character on the hit ABC medical drama.

One person on Lipstick Alley bluntly asked, “But did he have on underwear?”

Others who zoomed in claimed, “Jesse is not wearing underwear. I’ll come back to this.” Critiquing Williams’ hygiene, they continued, “Jesse seems unsanitary. Working out with no shoes on in a public gym. Kept wiping his nose and touching the equipment. Then, no underwear.”

One viewer who also seemingly believed the “Hotel Costiera” star didn’t have on any undergarments wrote, “They couldn’t get Morris Chestnut to do this? This attempt to get us to find Jesse sexy – with no underwear so we could see his print – is a failed attempt.”

Another said about Williams, “His azz ain’t neva in some drawls. Nasty man. He just wants everyone to know what he is working with.”

You can really understand why Jesse Williams starred in Grey's Anatomy when you see him out and about in gray sweatpants pic.twitter.com/aG7XFIH16x — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) January 3, 2025

Back in 2022, the world got an unfiltered glimpse of Williams’ manhood when videos began circulating online. At the time, he was starring in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out,” which featured a full-frontal scene requiring him to appear completely unclothed.

Some audience members recorded the performance and leaked it online, sparking widespread chatter. The moment was significant enough that Second Stage Theater even issued a statement addressing the leak.

“It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and, most importantly, the cast in this manner,” they said. “We are actively pursuing takedown requests and ask that no one participate in the distribution of these images. Second Stage is also adding additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy.”

Williams chose to take the high road in his response to The Associated Press. “I’m not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what,” he said, later adding, “I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that,” he added.

But Williams did show his gratitude for fans and peers who condemned the act. “We do need to keep advocating for ourselves,” he continued. “And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t. Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”

For that role, Williams was nominated for a Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play. While he didn’t win, his co-star in the play, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, did.

Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee has been involved in an ongoing custody battle and child support payments.