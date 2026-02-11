‘Boobs Are a Bit Saggy’: Rita Ora’s Barefoot Bikini Look During ‘Greasy’ Date With 50-Year-Old Husband Has Viewers Torn Over Who Looks Worse

Rita Ora has been a busy woman, working and traveling for leisure. Although her schedule isn’t letting up any time soon, she makes sure to squeeze in time to unwind with loved ones.

After spending a few days in Abu Dhabi, where she performed at the Welcome Ceremony for the 2026 Open Masters Games, the 35-year-old then traveled to Australia to prepare for the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Sydney, where she will present an award.

Rita Ora and husband grilled over their beach appearance. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Despite her packed schedule of obligations, Ora made sure to pencil in time for activities she could relax and have fun with, too.

On Monday, Feb. 9, the “Let You Love You” singer hit the beach with her husband, Taika Waititi. While he wore a T-shirt, yellow shorts, white tennis shoes, and a red hat turned to the back, Ora was seen wearing a black bandana to cover her hair with a purple bikini top, yellow shorts, and a towel hanging over her left shoulder.

Overall, Ora looked fit and petite, flaunting her lightly toned abs, but she must have left her shoes because she was seen walking barefoot on hard pavement behind Waititi.

Though some people could appreciate the view, others found several things that stood out in the photo, including one Daily Mail observer who noted, “No offence, she barely has a waist.”

Others went on to compliment her and her husband’s “good legs,” while noting other unflattering features. “They do but Rita’s boobs are a bit saggy,” said one person.

But her husband didn’t escape the judgment from fans either, as one commentator added, “She looks as rough as, and if he looks trendy, there’s hope for us all.”

Two other people shared a similar comment, with one person describing them as a “Greasy-looking couple” and “Greasy hair always gives the impression of being unwashed.”

Some fans even zoomed in on Ora and Waititi’s facial expressions and body language, interpreting the cues to mean trouble was in paradise for the couple, writing, “Very odd body language not once is she walking by his side, always behind. Neither look particularly happy either.”

Though the origins of their relationship are unknown, Ora shared that the two had initially crossed paths in 2018. Dating rumors first sparked in 2021 when she posted a photo of the New Zealand filmmaker hugging her.

The couple made their red carpet debut that year at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” and by August 2022, the two tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony attended by about eight people.

Before jumping the broom, Ora was apparently so smitten with Waititi that she decided to propose to him. On the “Begin Again with Davina McCall” podcast, she told the host, “We were in L.A. I rented out a hotel room in Palm Springs. A really nice fancy one ― filled it up with balloons and cake.”

She later clarified that the balloons and the cake were both “heart-shaped.” When Waititi walked in the room, he was confused and thought it was Valentine’s Day.

Ora confirmed she got down on one knee, and Waititi’s initial response was, “What’s happening?” which made her believe he didn’t want to get married.

But she told McCall that he said, “Absolutely. What the hell? Get up.”

The pair do not have any children together, but Waititi has two daughters, Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 13, and Matewa Kiritapu, 9, from his previous marriage. Ora has no children, but she is scheduled to perform in Melbourne at the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2026 next month, where hopefully the whole family will come.