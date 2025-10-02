‘The Stress Has Taken It’s Toll’: Blake Lively’s Fiery New Look Has Fans Zooming In on Her Weight Loss Amid Her Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is not allowing her ongoing legal battle with “It Ends with Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni to hamper her business endeavors.

The actress recently stepped back into the spotlight to petition support for her new lineup of Betty Buzz iced tea flavors at a tasting event. Lively turned heads with a stunning, show-stopping look that commanded attention. But while some praised the bold monochromatic ensemble, some critics found it underwhelming and eagle-eyed fans noticed signs of stress from her ongoing dispute.

Blake Lively debuts thinner physique that has fans convinced she stressed over Justin Baldoni legal battle.

It marks one of the few occasions she posted non-acting-related content on social media amid the drawn-out feud with Baldoni. Lively, 38, wore a red two-piece pants ensemble with a plunging blouse; both articles of clothing shared a floral cutout design. She paired the flowy attire with strappy red Chanel heels.

On Instagram, her followers wrote messages like “Looking radiant in red!!!” and flooded her with heart emojis. Less impressed commenters flocked to harp over the “Gossip Girl” starlet’s work outing.

Among the sea of reactions, someone said, “Red is an attention getting color. Like Blake, too much red is not likable.” Another wrote, “Blake is still out looking for a little bit of positive press because it seems like the entire world is against her and her farce of a lawsuit.”

Lively filed a complaint against the “Jane the Virgin” actor in 2024, accusing him of harassment on the set of their rom-com.

Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, that denied the claims in January. It was later dismissed, whereas Lively’s filing will move forward to a trial tentatively scheduled to begin in March 2026, according to Deadline.

“She’d better make lots of money now because it will soon be going to Baldoni,” remarked a second detractor. Lively’s appearance was also a popular topic of discussion among those critiquing latest sighting.

“Looks really pretty not too thin to her frame, balanced thin not emaciated gaunt,” said one person. However, others felt Lively looked smaller than usual.

Joining in on the bandwagon about her appearance a heckler commented, “Losing weight with worry I think.”

Another comment mirroring the change in Lively’s physique suggested, “The stress has taken it’s toll.” As for the first-time director, he recently told TMZ that he was remaining “very positive’ and feeling “a lot of love.”

Also roped into the messy showbiz row is singer Taylor Swift.

Baldoni alleged that the “Life of a Showgirl” singer was used as a pawn in Reynolds’ plan to intimidate him during a meeting about “It Ends with Us.” The pop star reportedly has agreed to sit for a deposition in the case, if necessary. As for her friendship with Lively, many speculate the drama has left the ladies estranged.