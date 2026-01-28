‘Threw Up a Lil’: Trump Drags Two Blondes on Stage, Pressures Them to Speak Unprepared — Then Makes It Worse With a Sleazy Comment as They Walk Away

Donald Trump is still a charmer at heart, and the world has a front-row seat to witness his unwarranted flirty remarks toward women. His tongue was all but wagging when he lost his wits during what should have been a laser-focused speech about the economy at a rally held in Iowa.

In true Trump fashion, he couldn’t keep his mind from wandering, nor could he stop his mouth from sharing unfiltered thoughts.

During his speech, he promised the crowd that he would not cross the line, but then did it anyway, just before making a backhanded compliment about the people of Iowa.

Trump’s Iowa rally takes a bizarre turn when he pulls two women on stage just before he makes humiliating remarks about them. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Eww’: Viewers Outraged After Trump Calls on a Female Reporter by Her Looks — Talks Over Her Question with Flirty Laugh That Made Critics Cringe

At one point during his remarks, the president requested two female supporters join him on stage in a moment that felt like viewers should brace themselves for the forthcoming humiliation.

“They’re totally unprepared for this, but what the hell! Right? Say a few words,” he said, while looking back at the women.

The first to step to the podium had frosty blond hair that cascaded over one woman’s shoulders with loose curls. The young lady, who wore a cream-colored V-neck blouse, looked unprepared and nearly mortified as she approached the podium.

The second woman, identified by KWQC as part-time bartender Judy Waldron, appeared to be several years older and wore her brown-blonde tresses in a straight and carefree manner. She too, looked equally embarrassed being on stage.

Both women had no clue what to say as they stepped to the mic. But when they spoke, they thanked Trump for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act clause to end taxes on tips, while he made weird facial expressions behind them and licked his lips.

Following the brief praise, the supporters shook hands with the U.S. leader and walked off stage, but the moment wasn’t over yet. The 79-year-old further abandoned presidential decorum to awkwardly lust over them.

Definitely NOT pervy or inappropriate (massive sarcasm) https://t.co/6Jdx4XZNjz — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 28, 2026

“I refuse to say they’re beautiful!” exclaimed Trump with his arms raised to the sky, and his voice booming with excitement and vitality. “I refuse, but they’re beautiful,” he continued, adding, “Do all people look like that in Iowa? I don’t think so. … They were not supposed to come up, but I looked at both of them, and I said, ‘Get up here.’”

Although the crowd cheered for his antics, social media users were not on board with his “creepy grandpa” tangent. Several people noted that both ladies shared similar features to women in Trump’s life.

Get yourself a woman that loves and respects you the way Melania loves and respects Trump.



God, she hates him.



pic.twitter.com/kUvVacXPSs — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 16, 2025

“Looks like a good looking Tiffany,” an X user tweeted, alluding to his daughter Tiffany Trump. A second reaction reads, “Is there anyone who doesn’t remind him of Ivanka? Do they put them in the front to make him stay awake?”

The businessman’s public thirsting over women also fueled comments about his marriage. “Melania hasn’t touched him since 2009. Sad,” said one observer. Long-standing rumors suggest that Melania Trump only appears at official events because of a marital contract. They’ve been married for 21 years and share one child, son Barron Trump.

Others zoomed in on the first woman’s bewildered facial expression as Trump gazed at her. “Wow you can see he’s trying to decide whether he can go in for a kiss with that first one. She’s terrified,” reads one tweet.

Trump to an African reporter: "She's beautiful … you are beautiful and you're beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you." pic.twitter.com/NEsCcxQciv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2025

Yet, he gushed about White Press Secretary ’s “machine gun lips” in an interview and boasted, “You are beautiful, and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you,” to an African reporter during an Oval Office peace ceremony. He cited that commenting on women could end his political career, but he can’t seem to follow the rules.