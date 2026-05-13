‘Oh!! My Eyes!!’: Close-Ups of Trump’s ‘Rotting’ Fingers Have Viewers Convinced His Condition Is Quietly Getting Worse Than the White House Admits

At this point, any photo of Donald Trump should come with a trigger warning.

The president and his team think his blue suit, comb-over hairstyle, and dizzying remarks distract from his physical transformation — in reality, they draw attention to everything he tries to hide.

Trump’s odd orange-stained complexion has become normalized, but brutal close-ups continue to raise red flags.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a “Rose Garden Club” dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The 79-year-old brags that he aces cognitive tests and is convinced makeup is concealing unsightly discolorations.

But none of it trumps the true story being told in unedited pictures.

Recently, Trump shrugged and waved off the press during a walk to Marine One on the White House’s South Lawn on May 11.

A singular snapshot of his right hand went viral amid headlines about his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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The administration retired from trying to explain away Trump’s worsening condition blemishes.

Although, the public remains eagle-eyed, not letting a single observation fall through the cracks.

According to one X user, “The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care. A 79-year-old man rots at the empire’s podium & we’re told to act like all is well.”

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

The gnarly sight highlighted wrinkles, thinning skin stretched over tendons, and blotchy concealer intended to mask red-purple bruising and a presumed puncture wound.

To date, Trump has only been publicly diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes noticeable swelling in his extremities.

X user Aaron Rupar highlighted an image when he reshared the photos. He tweeted, “A look at Trump’s disfigured right hand as pictured yesterday by Kent Nishimura of AFP.”

Trump defenders were quick to argue there was nothing abnormal to witness.

One user explained it was “arthritis from shaking many hands and signing many documents.”

Others noticed his hand look much worse than it has in recent weeks, as one stated, “Oh my eyes. My eyes.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the contusions were caused by “vigorous handshaking” last year. Skeptics did not buy her story then and remain unconvinced as the sore spot has progressively gotten worse.

Trump’s declaration that aspirin was the source of his blemishes also failed. He offered up, “I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.”

OMG: The sculptor behind the 22-foot golden statue of Donald Trump unveiled this week says he was instructed to make Trump look thinner and to “get rid of the turkey neck.”



Veteran sculptor Alan Cottrill says the project quickly descended into what he described as a… pic.twitter.com/m3u66Bdaiy — Kimiyah 💋 (@boujiebaddie) May 10, 2026

In 2025, White House physician Sean Barabella disclosed that Trump takes aspirin “as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump said that the drug keeps his blood from becoming thick and sluggish. On IG Threads, someone theorized that Trump “got his infusion again” adding “wonder if he has cancer.”

Others simply stated, “He’s rotting.” The ugly sore was also grossly compared to Trump’s loose neck skin. An observer wrote, “First the neckussy, and now the handussy? what’s next?!”

His viral photos and videos are as unpredictable as the words he spews into the world, but critics can count on a blunder surfacing with every appearance.