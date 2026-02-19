‘Oh S—T’: Melania Secures One Thing Trump Has Always Wanted But Never Could and It’s the Kind of Blow That Will Trigger a Meltdown

The first lady of the United States is stealing the spotlight from President Donald Trump again, mere weeks after the premiere of her documentary “Melania.”

He seemed rattled and upset that Melania Trump was the center of attention in her film debut last month. Although her sales figures failed to surpass those of Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” Melania’s latest honor will likely divert focus from the already irritable President and reinforce the notion that the Trumps follow in the Obamas’ footsteps.

President Donald Trump will be jealous of first lady Melania after she achieved the one thing he has yet to. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘He Tried to Drag Her Away’: Cameras Catch Trump Getting the Boot at Melania’s Event — and What Followed Next Has Fans Nervous About the Fallout

Melania is donating the stunning evening gown she wore at her husband’s 2025 inaugural ball to a venue where Trump has always wished to have his portrait hung. In his ongoing efforts to assert control over the Smithsonian, he is eager for the National Portrait Gallery to display a collection of fan art of him, perhaps feeling a bit jealous of the spotlight his wife effortlessly commands.

The gown was designed by her longtime fashion designer, Hervé Pierre, who was also featured in her movie “Melania,” drawing sketches of the gown.

The white strapless dress with black trim will join a popular exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, which features the gowns of several first ladies, including Michelle Obama.

Many recall Melania wearing the dress while dancing with Trump to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at the inaugural ball, which will be showcased at the Smithsonian, and she looks like a deer caught in the headlights in a viral video.

The post was shared on X with the caption, “LMFAO!! What’s the FIRST thing that comes to mind when you see this?”

Social media users were quick to share their opinions, and several noted Melania’s blank expression as she danced in Trump’s arms.

What’s the FIRST thing that comes to mind when you see this?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q4fgXzv2L1 — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) August 19, 2025

“Melania is literally cringing out. Like…her face is so taught with cringe she can’t force her fake smile to work,” wrote one X user. “They are taking down exhibits on Black history and putting up crap like this instead,” added another.

A third said, “Oh S—T! I thought this dress was just a meme! I didn’t realize it was actually real, LMFAO!!!”

Many noted that all First Ladies donate their Inaugural gowns to the Smithsonian, as one critic barked, “This isn’t a substitution. Trump’s revisionist history will not last.” Another said, “This is a traditional exhibit and dates back a long time. Even when the ‘gown’ is ugly.”

The dress was so popular that a group of churchwomen bought look-alikes to wear to the premiere of “Melania” in theatres, a dress that now looks unavoidably like the redacted Epstein files.

“I literally thought Melania was wearing the Epstein files,” said one person, while another said, “The [first lady’s] ‘Redacted’ dress will be perfect right next to the Epstein files.”

Facebook users also weighed in on Melania’s inaugural dress. One user replied, “The redacted dress before redaction was cool…” Another person suggested the dress go somewhere else, writing, “Still room in the basement garbage section.”

Another user recalled Melania’s look at the inauguration ceremony. She wore a dark navy suit with a matching coat and hat with a white stripe that fans thought made her look like the Hamburgler from McDonald’s. “The Hamburgler hat is a classic!”

One user had their own opinion on where Melania’s dress should be donated. “It should be going to the Goodwill.”

Another user joked, “No amount of dancing #MAGA couples could ever come close to equaling the elegance of one dancing Michelle and Barack.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s two inaugural ball gowns are also at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Obama wore a white, silk, chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration ball. For the 44th president’s second inauguration ball in 2013, Michelle wore a ruby-red chiffon gown with a cross-halter strap neckline, also designed by Wu.