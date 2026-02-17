‘As Guilty As He Is’: Melania’s Proud Wife Post Backfires — Eagle-Eyed Fans Say She Stole Trump’s Spotlight and Made His Biggest Moment About Her

Donald Trump can’t be erased from U.S. history, but that does not mean citizens have to acknowledge him on Presidents Day, and many refused to do just that.

The federal holiday recognized on Feb. 16 was a reminder to the 79-year-old leader that he has not earned the respect of millions, especially those who boycotted the occasion altogether and others who explicitly wished a happy Presidents Day to every commander in chief except Trump.

Melania Trump tried and failed at showing support for her husband, Donald Trump, while he was

According to a critic, “As it’s Presidents day it makes it a good time to say well done to all past presidents especially Obama and f–k you to Donald Trump as he’s an evil vile excuse for a human and needs to be locked up with all his supporters and enablers.”

Even his 2024 presidential opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, earned a shoutout. A fan wrote, “Happy Presidents Day to Kamala Harris. Due to Trump amd Musk the win was stolen from her. She should be sitting in the Oval Office. Our country would have been better, safer healthier and happier. No the current s–t show it is now.”

Surprisingly, though, the billionaire businessman received a special nod from his wife, Melania Trump. The former model has been scarce throughout Trump’s second term, but she made an exception for the occasion. The unexpected gesture made her seem like a proud wife and patriot.

She uploaded a photo of herself and her senior-citizen husband standing hand in hand at the premiere of her “Melania” documentary. Trump sported a toothy grin on his face while his wife gave the cameras a smoldering smize. Both were dressed in black-and-white tuxedo looks. Her caption was short and simple: “Happy President’s Day!” with an American flag emoji.

At first, supporters showered them with compliments like, “Melania looks absolutely radiant and elegant as always! That black and white ensemble is pure sophistication…timeless style from a true icon.” Someone else said, “You are as guilty as he is.”

The efforts to give Trump the regal treatment devolved when critics chimed in with reactions like, “Gross. Just threw up in my mouth looking at these two,” and “Worst president in history posting through his wife again. Sad.” Someone even typed, “Be honest you don’t even like him.”

Two months prior, Melania ignited speculation about her hatred for her husband. The first lady appeared disengaged and annoyed as Trump gushed about her looking “elegant” during phone calls with children tracking Santa before Christmas.

A few others, though, noticed that Melania chose an image that was more self-serving than MAGA may have noticed, as some say she stole the shine from his big moment to instead portray a proud wife.

“She is subtly promoting her movie,” an X user tweeted. Someone else who caught on to her promoting the documentary remarked, “She puts the ‘shameless’ in ‘shameless plug.’”

Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theaters before its run ends. Experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today. pic.twitter.com/v6NdhLF27B — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 16, 2026

The film was, in fact, Melania’s top priority; she tweeted, “Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theaters before its run ends. Experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today,” an hour before mentioning the holiday.

The Amazon-MGM-backed film cost $40 million to license and $35 million to market. After two weeks in the theaters, it has made less than $20 million. Detractors launched a boycott during the opening weekend, which boosted Michelle Obama’s documentary “Becoming” to the top of Netflix’s trending projects.

Obama’s fans were convinced that Trump attempted to sabotage the flood of views when the film was briefly categorized in the kids’ section. All in all, Melania’s critics deemed her vanity project a failure and another example of her trying to steal Obama’s influence.