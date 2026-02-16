‘Whoa Holy S—t’: Laura Loomer Rolls Out a New Look After ‘Nasty’ Comment, but Fans Say the Transformation ‘Looks Faker Than a Wax Sculpture’

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer is taking a page out of the “Mar-a-Lago face” playbook and switching up her appearance.

Weeks after being singled out in front of others, Loomer has popped out with a new look that has people confused about the inspiration.

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer goes for a makeover after Trump’s creepy comment during a press briefing. (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

‘OMG Gross Gross’: Trump Puts on a Cringe Performance Singling Out Laura Loomer at Mar-a-Lago — but It’s His Creepy Words That Have Viewers Gagging

The feisty MAGA loyalist unveiled a shocking makeover on social media that provoked almost as much disgust as her politics. Loomer, 32, revealed that she ditched her signature black hair to become an auburn-brunette on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8.

She posted an image of herself sitting in a hairdresser’s chair, a black cape covering her upper body, to highlight her freshly dyed tresses in red and brown hues. Her caption states, “Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun!”

A fan gushed, “Whoa holy s—t Laura; you look amazing. That’s a great color & style.” A second fan commented, “WOW Laura you look so different.” However, the jarring difference in her appearance also fueled banter about how unnatural she looked, too.

Loomer’s extreme fresh-faced glow caught many people by surprise when they zoomed in to notice how unsettlingly smooth her skin texture looked, and the fact that her makeup was far too perfect.

Imagine being such an insecure man you have to harass a happily engaged woman online on a Sunday.



🥰 I love my new hair and my makeup. So many haters. The only man who I need to look good for is the one who put a rock on my finger.



And that isn’t you. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2026

“That pic looks faker than a wax sculpture,” reads an X user’s reaction. An even more ruthless flood of assessments was found on IG Threads. An observer quipped, “Her new nose seems off too.”

Several people recirculated an unedited photo of Loomer with blond hair and what appears to be her natural face before she gained notoriety as a political troll. A critic snarked, “All the filters, lip filler, plastic surgery, and extensions will never un-ugly her.”

Threads user Keith Edwards managed to get a rise out of the Donald Trump supporter when he posted, “Imagine applying 1000 fillers just to look mid” in Loomer’s comment section.

The purported “investigative journalist” clapped back, “Imagine being such an insecure man you have to harass a happily engaged woman online on a Sunday. I love my new hair and my makeup. So many haters. The only man who I need to look good for is the one who put a rock on my finger. And that isn’t you.”

Edwards responded, “I’m so sorry. I had no idea. My condolences to your fiancé.” His quick wit set off discord about Loomer’s love life, one that few people believe is more than a figment of her imagination. The soon-to-be blushing bride has never confirmed his identity and the only man she posts photo and videos with on social is Trump.

I liked it better back when you were Blonde, Laura pic.twitter.com/LGEkoe7o2D — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) February 8, 2026

Trump revealed the upgrade in her personal life during a White House Christmas party in December 2025.

“We have a very beautiful young woman — very lowkey, not controversial at all — Laura Loomer… Where’s your boyfriend?… You’re getting married,” he said. Loomer’s alleged beau recorded the exchange but did not turn the camera on himself.

The president has a reputation for inappropriately praising women in his orbit — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt being described as having “machine gun lips” being just one instance. Trump soured stomachs early this year when he referred to Loomer as “honey” and mentioned, “You know, she can be a little nasty, but to me she’s always nice.”

Their rapport made it impossible for one person not to suspect that Loomer’s makeover was fueled by Trump’s gaze. They remarked, “She’s trying real HARD to look like Melania. Is her fiancé a cardboard cutout of Trump?”

Just last month n West Palm Beach, Florida, Loomer showed up to support Palm Beach Boulevard being renamed President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

“Hi, Laura,” Trump said from the podium, while pointing her out from the crowd. “Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you, honey, for being here. I appreciate it.”

Taking it a step further to gross out the press, he continued, “She can be a little nasty. To me, she’s always nice, and that’s all that matters. I want her to stay that way, too.”

To some, Loomer’s unshakeable belief in his agenda makes it hard not to speculate that a mutual infatuation may be at play.