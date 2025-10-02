‘She Has Morphed Into Laura Loomer’: Karoline Leavitt Ditches ‘Wholesome’ Image, Turns Heads with Bold MAGA Makeover

The public never knows what Karoline Leavitt will say to defend Donald Trump nor which of her faces she will present to the media. The latter has been a hot topic across social media platforms, where hordes of people have unleashed assessments of the White House press secretary’s evolving appearance.

Her blond hair and shades of pink lip lacquer have remained the most constant attributes of her look. However, the 28-year-old is not escaping plastic surgery and filler accusations as more and more people begin to zoom in on her revamped face.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has people zooming in on her new look. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



In particular, folks have taken an interest in the dramatic change in her eyebrows and how drastically bigger they have gotten.

‘WHOAAA …’: Photos of Karoline Leavitt In Casual Wear Has Folks Doing a Double Take at Her Transformation

For months, Leavitt’s go-to makeup look consisted of her brows matching her shoulder-length tresses. In September, that all changed. She debuted larger and more defined eyebrows that appeared to be laminated a deep brown color.

The startling difference provoked an IG Threads user to write, “I think she adopted two pet caterpillars and glued them above her eyes.” A second user commented, “She has morphed into Laura Loomer Now.”

At times, Laura Loomer, a brunette right-wing activist, has reaped praise from the president.

There is a Trump mugshot Photo Booth at the Liberty Ball, I’m in the most sparkly dress ever, J6ers were mass pardoned, and Donald J. Trump is President again!



Today was awesome. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QxZtbuSLAg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 21, 2025

A third person theorized, “I think her boss is paying for procedures to make her look like Ivanka,” the second eldest of the president’s five children.

One user on X added Leavitt’s name to a list of other women who have gone through transformations since working under or alongside Trump, including his wife Melania, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and more.

“Frozen, unmoving foreheads, arched and overfilled brows, dainty tipped noses smothered between two swollen cheekbones, ample lip filler,” the user wrote to describe each woman.

Startled by the before and after photos of Leavitt, one remarked, “Wow she was nice and wholesome looking not so much anymore.”

Her blocky eyebrows look vaguely similar to her eyebrows in a 2023 video of her discussing Trump’s indictment. Even back then someone said, “Who did your eyebrows? Your worst enemy?”

Leavitt’s beauty evolution has previously been described as the “Mar-a-Lago makeover” and “MAGAplasty.”

Karoline Leavitt has a bold new look fueling more rumors of plastic surgery to fit in with Donald Trump’s crew. (Photos: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Speculation includes rumors of Botox, lip injections, face fillers, and more to help her fit the physical mold of Trump’s MAGA supporters. Comedian Lisandra Vázquez even made a video pointing out the different changes in Leavitt’s “replenished” look, such as the alleged “botox bruising” on her forehead.

“It could be just makeup and lighting but it looks medical. I suspect that a syringe or 7 has been recently present in this vicinity,” Vázquez said in a Sept. 21 post. “She doesn’t look bad, she just looks like a different person.”

While Leavitt’s job is partly to dispel false narratives, the former congressional candidate does not entertain the public’s mockery of her appearance. As a result, it remains unknown what tips and beauty tricks have helped to transform her face.

In August, the Republican leader boasted that he had the best press secretary. Leavitt made history after becoming the youngest person to hold the role at age 27.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move." pic.twitter.com/zs19RrEuWU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2025

The businessman’s compliments of the now-28-year-old’s performance include nicknaming Leavitt his superstar.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump went as far as to gush, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.” His remarks were not publicly acknowledged by the spokesperson, but people online were equally taken aback.