‘OMG Gross Gross’: Trump Puts on a Cringe Performance Singling Out Laura Loomer at Mar-a-Lago — but It’s His Creepy Words That Has Viewers Gagging

‘Disgusting’: Donald Trump Gives Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ‘Cringe’ Nickname After Letting His Thoughts About Her Slip

President Donald Trump repulses people on a daily basis with his rhetoric and dictator-like actions, but his latest display from the White House prompts another kind of distaste.

Trump gathered the press to announce that a street in West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach Boulevard, was being renamed President Donald J. Trump Boulevard. However, it was his remarks to the “nasty” far-right political activist Laura Loomer that are giving folks the ick.

Donald Trump flirts with “nasty” Laura Loomer during a White House press meeting. (Photos: Samuel Corum/Getty Images, YouTube/PBS NewsHour)

Trump claimed that the United States was a “dead country” when he began his second term last January, and he added that countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are investing trillions of dollars in the US. While boasting about the economy, he gestured toward Loomer and said, “That helps, right? Laura? Is that right?”

After that, the moment veered uncomfortably close to R-rated territory when the president singled out Laura Loomer and referred to her as “honey.”

“Hi, Laura,” Trump said in a low, almost theatrical tone. “Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you, honey, for being here. I appreciate it.”

Admitting she gets a little nasty on the national stage is wild 😭 https://t.co/EoJW2uiF1f — mason (@onehandpolitics) January 17, 2026

He didn’t stop there, adding a backhanded compliment about her reputation.

“She can be a little nasty,” Trump said, before quickly qualifying it. “To me, she’s always nice, and that’s all that matters. I want her to stay that way, too.”

A video of the flirtation was shared on Threads with Trump’s words as the caption, and the internet could not be contained as social media users weighed in.

One user replied with a meme that read, “First of all, EW. Second of all, EW,” which prompted another user to agree. “Omg. My thoughts exactly. Gross Gross gross.”

Another user was equally grossed out and wrote, “I just threw up in my mouth a little.”

Several other users also noted their “disgust” for the pouncing president, including one who replied, “The more this man speaks, the more my disgust grows for him by leaps and bounds. I never knew I could harbor such hatred for one individual.”

Another zeroed in on his choice of words, adding, “Honey? How condescending. How 1950’s.”

Side effects of turning MAGA…😳 pic.twitter.com/0Vtwf1Exwm — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) January 15, 2026

In the past, Trump has publicly gushed over Loomer, who is a political gadfly who once called Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas “a ghetto Black b—h.”

During an interview with reporters before boarding Air Force One in Pennsylvania back in August, he was asked his opinion of Loomer.

“I know she’s known as a ‘radical right,’ but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” Trump replied to the press. “I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact she’s a patriot, and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her!”

In a video compilation of shared online, Trump commented multiple times over the years about how much he adores Loomer, who wields considerable influence in his administration.

The exchange also echoed Trump’s long-running pattern of making personal remarks about women in his orbit, particularly those who work for or closely alongside him.

From public praise that veers into familiarity to off-script comments that shift attention away from the message, the moment fit neatly into a broader history that has followed him from the campaign trail to the White House, including past scrutiny of how he speaks about figures like press secretary Karoline Leavitt when the cameras are on.